Hispanic Consortium Launches, Empowers Hispanic Publishers With Resources And Support To Help Them Thrive

New initiative is powered by Autoproyecto and GM Invested

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoproyecto

and GM Invested have joined forces to launch the Hispanic Consortium -a truly transformative initiative. This pioneering project is designed to empower Hispanic publishers at no cost to them, by providing them with critical resources and strategic support. The Hispanic Consortium is set to revolutionize the publishing landscape, enabling these publishers to not just survive, but thrive in today's competitive environment.

The Hispanic Consortium's mission is to equip Hispanic media publishers and content creators with the coaching, tools, and business acumen they need to succeed. More than that, it's about fostering an inclusive, vibrant media environment that champions diversity. Hispanic publishers play a crucial role in this, shaping a media landscape that drives innovation and fosters a deeper understanding of Hispanic culture.

"As a minority publisher, I understand firsthand the challenges of building a sustainable business," said Camilo Alfaro, CEO and Founder of Autoproyecto. "The struggle isn't about potential; it's about the limited access to resources, knowledge, and tools. Our collaboration with the GM Invested is breaking that cycle. This is about empowerment-giving publishers what they need to survive and thrive and serve their communities at the highest level."

Hispanic publishers often face significant challenges due to a lack of resources, which puts them at a disadvantage compared to larger, non-minority-owned outlets. The Hispanic Consortium bridges this gap by offering:



Business Development Workshops: Providing publishers with the skills to create and execute effective strategic plans.

Marketing and Advertising Expertise: Sharing industry best practices to help publishers maximize their reach in the advertising marketplace.

Compliance: Being compliant in having the necessary tools that allow them to accept, optimize and deliver advertising campaigns.

Financial literacy training: Guiding publishers on financial management strategies to ensure the long-term sustainability of their businesses. Advertising Ready: Advertising campaigns have been confirmed for participants that successfully complete the program.

"At GM, we are committed to fostering an inclusive media landscape that reflects the

depth of the Hispanic community," said Brianne Boles-Marshall, GM Diverse Media Manager. "Our collaboration with Autoproyecto and the launch of the Hispanic Consortium are key steps in empowering Hispanic publishers, providing them with the resources they need to thrive and ensuring every voice is heard."

The Hispanic Consortium represents a pivotal advancement for the publishing and advertising industries, which have long lacked adequate Hispanic representation-despite the Hispanic community making up 20% of the U.S. population.

By empowering Hispanic publishers, the Consortium is not only creating a more diverse and representative media landscape, but also offering a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach a significant and underserved audience, ultimately benefiting publishers, advertisers, and the Hispanic community alike.

About Autoproyecto

Autoproyecto is a certified minority-owned company deeply dedicated to the Hispanic community. It serves as a pivotal resource for automotive news and reviews with culturally relevant content and implements a video-first strategy. Autoproyecto connects brands to the Hispanic community and provides important automotive resources for the over 10 million unique users who are looking for information before buying a vehicle.

About GM Invested

General Motors has introduced a new action plan to enhance its partnerships with diverse-owned and targeted media, aiming to drive economic empowerment and create a sustainable media ecosystem. Key initiatives include increasing GM's spend with Black-owned media to 8% by 2025, launching a $50 million Diverse Marketing Incubator Fund, and establishing a more flexible, inclusive measurement rubric for media selection. GM will also hold a Diverse-Owned Media Summit to foster deeper engagements and ensure fairness in media selection. This plan reflects GM's broader commitment to inclusion and systemic change in advertising.

