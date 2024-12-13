(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 13 December 2024

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the“Company”) has received a letter from the Norwegian Supervisory Authority in relation to the accounting error made in its Q1 2024 report and the corrections introduced in its Q2 2024 report. In the letter, the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority indicates that in its preliminary assessment of the matter it is considering the imposition of a violation charge of NOK 800,000 for breaches to applicable rules. The Company will have until 9 January 2025 to provide any comments.

Any violation charge ultimately resulting from a final decision by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority will be in addition to the violation charge of NOK 750,000 imposed by Euronext Oslo Børs based on lack of timely disclosure of inside information in relation to the accounting error, as announced separately by Euronext Oslo Børs on 12 December 2024.

This notice contains information which is considered inside information pursuant to the European Market Abuse Regulation. The notice has been published by Geir Arne Drangeid (Partner and Senior Advisor, First House AS) at 18:20 CET on 13 December 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.