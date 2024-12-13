ATARI's ASTEROIDS® RECHARGED WINS THE PRESTIGIOUS IAAPA BRASS RING AWARD FOR BEST NEW PRODUCT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ethan ZoubekORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alan-1 Inc. proudly announces that its video arcade game, Atari's® Asteroids Recharged, has decisively claimed the first-place award for Best New Product in the Games & Devices category at the 2024 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards. This prestigious recognition was awarded to the Alan-1 team during the IAAPA trade show in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, November 20, 2024.The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards have a storied history dating back to the 1800s, when carousel riders aimed to capture a rare brass ring, a symbol of special prizes and additional rides. This tradition has become among the industry's highest honors, lauding excellence in exhibit presentations and products. Winning an IAAPA Brass Ring Award is a mark of distinction and a testament to outstanding achievement in the industry.A judge from IAAPA remarked on the game and the decision to select it as the winner this year:“This retro game was a lot of fun. It has a notification system that lets the participant know if someone beats their high score [by sending a mobile device notification], to get them to return to the facility and play again.”Player notifications are a crucial component of the free Major League eSports (MLeS) system integrated into Asteroids Recharged. When players sign in with their mobile devices at the start of the game, they earn league points based on their scores. If a player surpasses another's score, they receive a notification through the mobile app, prompting them to return to the arcade and challenge that score for extra league points. At the end of the season, the top eight players with the highest league points from around the globe will be invited to compete in the annual Major League World Championships, which take place at the Alan-1 HQ Arcade every January. The MLeS league season runs from January 1 to December 31 each year.“We have introduced eSports for arcade games. Players are likely to return more frequently to arcade locations featuring an Asteroids Recharged cabinet, thanks to the integration of the Alan-1 Major League eSports system. Those who enjoy chasing high scores and competing with others in their local community are encouraged to revisit the arcade on their mobile devices whenever someone surpasses their scores or when a tournament is hosted by the game. Family Entertainment Centers have seen a significant loss in attracting adults and teenagers who desire more engaging experiences than thetypical casual driving and target games. Asteroids Recharged offers a fun casual gaming experience with high replay value, along with a groundbreaking eSports system that revives competitive gaming in arcades,” said James Anderson, CEO of Alan-1.“We believe operators will experience increased earnings with Alan-1 games in their locations over time.”Atari President Ethan Zoubek, who was present at IAAPA 2024 to accept the award on behalf of Atari, stated this about the achievement:“This award is a profound honor and a testament to the enduring legacy of Asteroids and Atari's role in creating the modern video game industry. We especially appreciate how the team at Alan-1 has integrated true innovation into their project, which has been a hallmark of Atari's of the last 50 years. To be recognized by IAAPA, a cornerstone organization in the attractions industry, is an incredible achievement and we are thrilled to see Asteroids Recharged not just win this award but reignite passion for arcade gaming in a modern era.”IAAPA 2024 celebrated the triumphant return of Atari® to the industry they transformed with iconic games like PONG, Breakout, and Asteroids. This modern remake, is a perfect fit for adaptation into an arcade title. This game and its cabinet decisively fill a significant gap in the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) arcade market, delivering a much-needed alternative to the usual shooter and racing titles. The action-packed space-blasting experience is ideal for a wide variety of locations. Furthermore, it is elevated by Alan-1's free Major League eSports (MLeS) app, which empowers players to track their scores and instantly receive notifications if their scores are surpassed, including details about the location.Asteroids Recharged Arcade is available in two cabinet styles: the Pro cabinet, which accommodates two players simultaneously, and the Deluxe cabinet, designed for three players.Asteroids Recharged is now available for purchase through Alan-1's expanding list of recommended distributors and online retailers, which you can find below. If you are a distributor or an online retailer interested in carrying Alan-1's products, please contact Alan-1 at or call 1-844-44-ALAN1 (1-844-442-5261) to request our dealer/reseller kit.● ArcadeGamesShop● Atari● AVS Companies● Central Distributing● Moss Distributing● Pioneer Sales &Service● Player One Amusement Group● PrimeTime Amusements● Shaffer DistributingAbout Atari, Inc.Atari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at .Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). © 2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer that proudly produces arcade cabinets in its privately owned manufacturing facility located in Utah's Silicon Slopes. This ensures the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Headquartered in the U.S.A., the company has offices in Sunnyvale, California, Tooele, and American Fork, Utah. Alan-1 is dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and entertainment while capturing the magic of classic video games. For more information, please visit

