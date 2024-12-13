(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reimagined exhibits, spaces, and architecture place visitors at the center of the experience-presenting a bold new model for natural history museums worldwide.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates its Grand Opening, debuting a stunning $150 million transformation that invites you to explore the wonders of science and nature-from the origins of the Universe to the amazing story of life on Earth.

Exterior of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History (Photo credit: Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

The transformation features an expanded campus totaling more than 375,000 square feet, more than 2 acres of outdoor visitor areas, and completely reimagined exhibits. The building's new architecture, designed by DLR Group , was inspired by the geological history of Northeast Ohio, with flowing white forms paying homage to the glaciers that carved the Great Lakes. These design choices-architecture in service of science-reflect the Museum's mission and provide visitors with even more opportunities to connect with nature.

In addition to the Museum's physical transformation, this opening presents an entirely new museum experience that breaks away from the traditional timeline- and discipline-based approach to instead tell a unified story of life on Earth. Reconceptualized exhibits, developed with the help of renowned experience design firm G&A , aim to put the visitor at the center of the experience-prioritizing relevance and encouraging all audiences to deepen their connection to science and the natural world. Through engaging case studies, immersive experiences, and hands-on interactives, the new exhibits highlight how all living things are connected, emphasizing the interdependence of human health and the health of our planet.

"Every aspect of our transformed Museum aims to achieve one unified vision: to promote healthy humans, a healthy planet, and a better future for all," says Sonia Winner, President & CEO. "By placing visitors at the center of the story of our planet, we're inspiring all to foster a deeper understanding of science and a connection to nature."

Dynamic exhibits, media-enhanced displays, and flexible spaces now allow the Museum to integrate active research and the newest scientific knowledge into its galleries, with thousands of specimens and artifacts from its collections representing the evidence scientists use to answer questions about the world. By inviting the public to interact directly with Museum researchers and their work, the transformed Museum will build a foundation of trust in the community, translating the latest science to inspire curiosity and awe while prioritizing relevance and inquiry-based learning.

Key Features of the Transformation

The Museum is moving away from traditional, static exhibits organized by discipline and time period. Instead, the new galleries embrace an inquiry-based approach that tells a unified story of life on Earth. Visitors will be prompted with questions that invite them to ask their own, fostering a deeper connection to the natural world. Four new, dynamic spaces, designed by G&A , will take center stage in this transformation:

Visitor Hall

Featuring dramatic 21-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, this space showcases eight exhibits presenting some of the Museum's most iconic specimens, each uniquely tied to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Among the eight featured specimens in the Visitor Hall is Balto the heroic sled dog, sponsored by The Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation, who was rescued and brought to Cleveland in 1927 by businessman George Kimble with funds raised by Cleveland residents.

Specimens of Haplocanthosaurus delfsi ("Happy"), sponsored by Pam and Don Washkewicz; Dunkleosteus terrelli ("Dunk"), Ohio's state fossil fish; and Lucy the early hominin, sponsored by Robert J. and Linnet E. Fritz, were all discovered during digs by Museum scientists. The Visitor Hall currently features Celebrating Lucy, a special exhibition showcasing the marvelous story of Lucy's discovery 50 years ago. This dramatic space will remain free to the public and serve as a trailhead for the reimagined natural history museum.

Larry Sears and Sally Zlotnick Sears Dynamic Earth Wing

In this immersive gallery, visitors will explore the 4.6-billion-year history of Earth. Through engaging fossil displays and stunning visualizations, the gallery illuminates the cycles that have shaped our planet and reveals how all living things are connected to the physical world.



Exhibit Spotlight: We're All Stardust, sponsored by the Outcalt Family

Step into this interactive experience and use your body to control the life cycle of a star, uncovering the fundamental truth that we are all made of elements forged in stars long ago. Exhibit Spotlight: Earthquake Simulator, sponsored by Nordson

A beloved Museum favorite has been reimagined! This interactive exhibit invites a group of visitors to experience the tremors of an earthquake while demonstrating how seismic activity works.

Evolving Life Wing

The Evolving Life Wing traces the incredible story of life on Earth, highlighting how all living things-human and nonhuman-adapt and evolve over time. Visitors will encounter media-enhanced dioramas of diverse ecosystems, from the polar region to sub-Saharan Africa, while case studies and interactive displays highlight the mechanisms of evolution.



Exhibit Spotlight: Ohio's Ancient Oceans

Did you know that Northeast Ohio was once covered by a tropical sea? Engage with this dynamic exhibit to witness Cleveland "flood" into the distant past and meet Dunkleosteus terrelli, the fierce predatory fish that dominated Ohio's ancient sea. Exhibit Spotlight: Natural Areas Gallery

Highlighting the more than 12,500 acres of natural areas stewarded by the Museum across northern Ohio, this gallery focuses on these unique preserves and highlights the connections between humans, wildlife, and conservation. Along the way, it will inspire you to consider your role in helping to create a healthier future for all.

Ames Family Curiosity Center

Designed to inspire hands-on learning, the Ames Family Curiosity Center invites visitors of all ages to engage with real Museum specimens and discover how science shapes our daily lives. In this interactive space, visitors will have the chance to explore Ohio biodiversity, climate change, and more.

Additional Museum Highlights

In addition to its completely new wings and public spaces, the Museum continues to welcome guests to areas that have long been visitor favorites, many of which have been transformed with updated features and innovative new programming.

Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium

With innovative Digistar 7 technology, the newly upgraded Shafran Planetarium offers an extraordinary view of the cosmos. Featuring flexible seating and breathtaking visuals, the planetarium's new programs will bring astronomy to life for visitors of all ages.

Exhibit Spotlight: Messages in Light Gallery

The Shafran Planetarium now boasts a captivating new entrance where visitors can explore how astronomers use light to study the Universe.

Starting December 17, 2024, catch these exciting new programs in the planetarium:



Return to the Lunar Surface : Join the journey as astronauts prepare for Artemis II, NASA's first human-crewed mission around the Moon and a major milestone on the path to exploring Mars. Back to the Moon : Our younger scientists will discover the thrill of space travel and learn what it takes to journey to the Moon.

Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden-Presented by KeyBank

Take a walk through the stunning Perkins Wildlife Center, where soaring walkways wind through forests and animal encounters will bring you closer to Ohio's wildlife than ever before. Daily Wildlife Talks offer opportunities to learn more about the Museum's animal ambassadors, often allowing visitors to observe feeding or animal enrichment in action-all led by Museum wildlife specialists.



Murch Auditorium

A newly renovated venue perfect for lectures, presentations, 3D movies, and special events, Murch Auditorium now features state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and enhanced acoustics, offering an ideal space for engaging audiences.

Smead Discovery Center-Presented by PNC

Designed for the Museum's youngest visitors, this interactive space invites children to explore science and nature through hands-on activities like digging for dinosaur fossils, designing constellations, and more.

Thelma and Kent H. Smith Environmental Courtyard

This redesigned outdoor space offers opportunities to connect with Ohio's natural landscapes. Visitors can explore trails, learn about the Museum's conservation work, and enjoy the beauty of native plants.

Architectural Commitment to Sustainability

The Museum's expansion is a model of sustainable design, with its new building becoming the first museum in the United States to achieve LEEDv4 BD+C NC Platinum certification. Designed by DLR Group , the building features expansive glass walls and a curving façade inspired by the geological history of Northeast Ohio. The building's energy-saving measures have reduced energy consumption by 32%, and more than 50% of the site has been restored with native vegetation to support local wildlife and reduce environmental impact.

Key sustainable features include:



Reduction of operational carbon emissions and a 10% reduction in embodied carbon

Extensive use of bird-friendly glass and exterior lighting to minimize light pollution

A rainwater-capture system and rain garden that promote sustainability while sparking curiosity about environmental conservation The Kelvin & Eleanor Smith Foundation Garden, featuring native flowers and shrubs, which greets visitors outside the Museum's Wade Oval entrance

Ensuring Access for All

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is a place for the community to gather, learn, and find inspiration. Every Sunday, residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland are invited to visit the Museum free of charge during the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Days, an opportunity made possible through a generous grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation. Proof of residency is required for all guests who visit the Museum as part of the Mandel Community Days initiative.

Additionally, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is a proud participant in the nationwide Museums for All initiative, sponsored locally by Paul Lincoln and Kathy Toderick, through which guests can purchase up to four admission tickets for $1 per ticket by presenting their SNAP EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer) card.

About the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History illuminates the world around us and inspires visitors to engage with the natural forces that shape their lives. Since its founding in 1920, the Museum has pioneered scientific research to advance knowledge across diverse fields of study and used its outstanding collections, which encompass millions of artifacts and specimens, to deepen the public's understanding of the dynamic connections between humans and nature. Through its Natural Areas Program, the Museum stewards more than 12,500 acres of protected ecosystems across northern Ohio. A community gathering place, educational center, and research institution, the Museum is a vital resource that serves Cleveland and the nation. For more information, visit CMNH.

SOURCE Cleveland Museum of Natural History

