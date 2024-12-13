CASA Of The Eastern Panhandle Welcomes New Class Of Volunteers To Its Community Of Dedicated Advocates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CASA Volunteers swearing in

CASA Staff with Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit Judge Debra McLaughlin

Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit Judge Debra McLaughlin

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, December 12, 2024, CASA of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) welcomed new volunteer advocates to its dedicated team of volunteers.Kimberly Fraley, Tony Pirrone, Briana Davis, and Bob Ashby (Berkeley County); Kim Tummolo and Scott Sudduth (Jefferson County); and Katrina Necciai (Morgan County) were sworn in by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit Judge Debra McLaughlin at the Berkeley County Judicial Center as the newest class of Court-Appointed Special Advocates. In addition, CASA's newest staff member, Caralyn Spotts (Jefferson County) was also sworn in. Following the ceremony, members of CASA-EP and the new advocates enjoyed a special reception at Firebox 55 in Martinsburg.CASA-EP recruits, trains, and supports volunteer advocates in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties who meet regularly with their assigned child(ren) and meet as needed with key people in that child's life, including teachers, doctors, foster parents, and counselors, to have a complete picture of the child's circumstances. The information is reported back to the Judge to let them know how the child is doing, communicate their concerns, and provide recommendations about the child, including the need for academic support and resources.Volunteer advocates not only provide crucial support to an overburdened child welfare system, but they also significantly improve the outcomes for children in the foster system. With a CASA volunteer , these children are more likely to succeed in school, find a safe and permanent home, and are half as likely tore-enter the foster care system.The new class brings the number of volunteers to over 85 advocates and expands the organization's commitment to ensuring every child and family in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties who are victims of abuse and neglect receive life-changing, dedicated advocacy.As the need for volunteer advocates continues to grow, our community's response is crucial. By dedicating their time and energy, these individuals are providing children in our foster care system with the support and resources they need to thrive. CASA-EP is deeply grateful to these volunteers for serving our community's most vulnerable children, and we are confident that they will make a profound impact on the lives of these children and families.CASA-EP's next four-week Advocate Training session tentatively kicks off on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Those who are passionate about child welfare and would like to register or learn more about how to become a CASA volunteer can visit .

