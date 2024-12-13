ED BERNSTEIN INJURY LAWYERS PARTNERS WITH KNTV's 13 CONNECTS TO SUPPORT ST. JUDE's RANCH FOR CHILDREN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers partners with KNTV's 13 Connects initiative in support of St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City, NV.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its partnership with KNTV's 13 Connects initiative in support of St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City, NV. In collaboration with Subaru and America's First Credit Union, the firm is helping transform an unused multi-room space into a welcoming lounge and study area for foster children aged 9-13.This community-driven project aims to provide a safe, nurturing environment for learning and relaxation, aligning with Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers' long-standing commitment to community support and advocacy. The event will be broadcast live on The Morning Blend on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:30 AM, from St. Jude's Ranch for Children, located at 200 Wilson Circle, Boulder City, NV.“We are honored to support an initiative that will directly impact the lives of children in need,” said Ed Bernstein, founder of Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers.“Supporting St. Jude's Ranch is incredible work, and we are proud to contribute to creating a space where foster children can feel safe, valued, and inspired.”Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers is also exploring an additional donation to further support the organization's mission of healing and empowering at-risk youth.Join Us in Giving BackThe community is encouraged to learn more about this initiative and tune in to The Morning Blend on December 17 to witness the impact of this collaborative effort.About St. Jude's Ranch for ChildrenFor over 50 years, St. Jude's Ranch for Children has served as a refuge for abused, neglected, and homeless children. The organization provides healing and hope to foster youth, empowering them to overcome challenges and build brighter futures.About Ed Bernstein Injury LawyersEdward M. Bernstein , Esq., is one of the most recognizable figures in Nevada and the state's premier personal injury attorney. For nearly 50 years, Ed and his experienced team of lawyers have protected and ensured the legal rights of the hard-working people of Nevada. They have helped tens of thousands of clients receive compensation for their injuries, and they can help you too.Enough said. Call Ed! For more information, call 702-240-0000 or visit .

