Cibolo Health Partners With The Garage To Empower Rural Providers, Driving Better Care & Outcomes Across Multiple States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cibolo partners with The Garage to advance its mission of connecting and empowering independent rural providers, driving better care and outcomes across Rural American communities in multiple states

Cibolo Health partners with The Garage to empower independent rural providers to drive better care and outcomes across multiple states in rural America

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Garage announced today that Cibolo Health has chosen its population health management platform, Bridge , to empower its value-based care, point-of-care, and care management capabilities. This partnership aims to address the unique challenges faced by rural communities and drive better health outcomes for underserved populations.Cibolo Health, serving rural patients across 100+ clinics and 80+ hospitals, is dedicated to being the unifying force that connects and strengthens independent rural healthcare providers. Founded by experienced rural healthcare leaders, Cibolo understands the unique challenges experienced by rural hospitals and clinics and empowers their rural healthcare providers with the actionable insights needed to deliver sustainable, high-quality care to their communities.By leveraging Bridge, Cibolo will integrate advanced data analytics, streamlined care coordination, and actionable insights to provide more equitable and efficient care. By integrating value-based care data into care delivery, providers will have a holistic view of their patients and ensure their patients' social and environmental factors influencing their health are addressed.“Rural healthcare has consistently faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, but it doesn't have to stay that way,” states Nate White, President/CEO at Cibolo.“Our partnership with The Garage will help us begin to break the cycle. By leveraging the Bridge technology, we're providing rural hospitals with best-in-class technology and empowering value-based care that would not be achievable or affordable by our member hospitals individually. These rural providers now have access to real-time cost and quality data for their patients, providing a 360-degree patient view, without sacrificing their independence.”Together, Cibolo Health and The Garage are redefining rural healthcare by combining technology and community-driven strategies to create a more connected and equitable care ecosystem.“The Garage is honored to support Cibolo in its mission to improve health outcomes for rural populations,” said Pranam Ben, Founder & CEO of The Garage.“Our technology is designed to break down barriers and empower organizations like Cibolo to deliver smarter, sustainable, human-centric care where it's needed most. Cibolo's mission is perfectly aligned with our core mission to change healthcare for good...one community at a time.”About Cibolo Rural Health NetworksCibolo Health is dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes for rural and independent providers and their communities across the United States. Through innovative strategies and a commitment to equity, Cibolo works to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery for underserved populations.About The GarageBased in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good... one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 25,000+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, sustainable care models, and equitable access to care.Contacts:Kylie NissenCibolo Health701.330.0464...

Lauren Holloway

The Garage

+1 407-730-2286

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.