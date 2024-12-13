Concierge Auctions Announces Bidding Now Open For '2024 Grand Finale' Live Auction At The Dominick In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bidding is now open for marquee offerings, closing live at The Dominick hotel in Downtown Manhattan on 17 December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the opening of bidding for over $60 million in marquee real estate offerings as part of its '2024 Grand Finale' sale, a sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, London, and Hong Kong. Featuring a hand-picked selection of marquee real estate offerings spanning North America, bidding has commenced online via the firm's marketplace, conciergeauctions, and will culminate live on 17 December at The Dominick Hotel in New York City.

“Our '2024 Grand Finale' auction at The Dominick represents a fitting culmination to a year defined by innovation and success,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional results has strengthened the confidence in our platform, and we look forward to once again connecting exceptional homes with discerning buyers worldwide."

Headlining the sale:

1230 West Garmon Road, Atlanta, Georgia

Listed for $5.995 million by Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$2.3 million

Set on 2.62 acres, this ornate palace is located in the prestigious Sandy Springs residential enclave of Atlanta, Georgia. A supreme reproduction of the neoclassical architectural style that swept Europe in the 1700s, the property mirrors the exterior design of Paris's Le Petit Trianon chapel in Versailles. Passing through wrought iron gates to enter the property, visitors are greeted by meticulously landscaped gardens and a two-story marble entrance hall with an elegant black marble fountain. The main living spaces exude timeless elegance, evident in the banquet-sized formal dining room adorned with chandeliers. Perfect for entertaining, visitors can explore an elegant wood-paneled library/office, a grand kitchen complete with all high end appliances, or the grand living room that opens to the walkout pool and spa terrace. An enclosed breezeway connects the pool house and the home's main level, which includes a gym, wine cellar and family room overlooking the walkout pool and spa. Featuring seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the property makes for a versatile option as a palatial retreat or an elegant setting for hosting guests.

71555 Jaguar Way, Palm Desert, California

Previously listed for $6.5 million by Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$3.9 million

Set in the prestigious Cahuilla Hills community, this private estate on five acres of secluded, gated grounds boasts 9,774 square feet of luxurious living space and patios, offering an inviting atmosphere with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valley. The spanning property-ideal for rental potential with previous guests inclusive of Sydney Sweeney, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, and more-includes a main house, a bungalow, and two charming poolside villas, providing ample space for relaxation and ultimate privacy. The grounds are complemented by lush tropical gardens, fruit orchards, and a serene private pond, creating a tranquil setting for residents and guests alike. Designed for both leisurely enjoyment and grand-scale entertaining, the estate further features expansive outdoor living spaces, including an infinity pool, a private lake, and a resort-sized fire pit. The property also offers ample room to add additional amenities such as tennis and pickleball courts. The interior spaces are equally impressive, with a spacious great room, media retreat, and indoor-outdoor bar, all perfect for hosting gatherings. The primary suite offers stunning panoramic views, while the guest suites provide comfort and privacy for visitors.

'Stalla Dolce', 25057 Lewis and Clark Road, Hidden Hills, Los Angeles Area, California

Listed for $10.95 million by Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates and Diana Armstrong-Bruns, Steven Bruns, and Sami Jenks of Engel & Völkers Calabasas

Current High Bid: US$8 million

Stalla Dolce is a luxurious retreat epitomizing modern architecture and amenities. Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet on a 1.22-acre parcel, its common areas display open-concept sophistication accented by high vaulted ceilings, contemporary fireplaces, and over 40 feet of fully pocketed Fleetwood glass doors for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, featuring a massive center island, professional-grade appliances, and a hidden second fully functional chef's kitchen. The home is equipped with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, many of which open up directly to the patios. The estate's exterior offers even more luxurious amenities in addition to the pool, including a 15-seat spa, an expansive deck, a fire pit area, and a separate almost 3,000 square feet flat pad waiting for the purchaser's vision. Residents can entertain guests in the versatile party barn, complete with a commercial wet bar, a guest suite with a full bath, and two powder rooms. Perfect for hosting, creating a personal retreat, or giving individuals a space of their own, the party barn elevates the entertainment experience. An integrated music system throughout the indoor and outdoor areas adds to the property's seamless layout. The house also boasts 16 security cameras, a full security system, a fire suppression system, and more.

1080 Whitehead Road, Lake Muskoka, Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada

Listed at CA$5.8 million by Ross Halloran of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Current High Bid: CA$4.52 million

This 8.3-acre lakeside estate, with 332 feet of coveted southwest exposure shoreline, offers both European luxury and Muskoka charm. The three-story main lakehouse alone features seven bedrooms with 5,302 square feet of lovingly maintained space, add to this is a two-bedroom boathouse with one full bath and a sauna house with overflow space and another full bath the estate totals nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, making it ideal for larger families or multi-generational living. A long, gated entrance leads to beautifully landscaped grounds, including a sun-drenched lawn for games and a cozy shoreside fire pit. The expansive great room, adorned with a distinctive fireplace, invites relaxation, while the chef's kitchen, equipped with an oversized island and two dining areas, serves as the heart of entertainment. Outdoor living is elevated with a chic lounge overlooking the water, complete with a built-in hot tub and BBQ, perfect for year-round enjoyment. The newly renovated boathouse, complete with living accommodations, sets the stage for lakeside adventures, complemented by the sauna house with a plunge pool and a convenient oversized three-bay garage for cars and toys.

Additional Properties:

1753 Viewmont Drive, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California

Listed at $7.995 million by Lucas Gradinger of Luxury Coast Group Barry Estates

Current High Bid: $2.7 million

This 0.64-acre lot awaits a vision of a dream estate, featuring panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica, all in a prime location perched above the iconic Sunset Strip.

14815 East Shea Boulevard, Unit 4, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed at $3 million by Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$1.505 million

Elevated above the desert floor, this exclusive 4,450-square-foot commercial property on over one acre combines unparalleled views with expansive mixed-use potential, conveniently nestled between Firerock and Eagle Mountain Golf Clubs.

3710 Champions Ridge Lane, Longview, Texas

Listed at $3.25 million by Dona Willett of Summers Cook & Company

Current High Bid: US$1.4 million

Elegance and tranquility converge at this nearly 7-acre estate in Longview's exclusive Champions Ridge, boasting easy access to Crossing Creeks Country Club.

7400 Tunnel Creek Road, Washoe Valley, Reno Area, Nevada

Listed at $4.95 million by Bryan Drakulich of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty

Current High Bid: US$2.1 million

This exceptional estate epitomizes luxury with a harmonious blend of natural beauty and exquisite craftsmanship. The property features a main house and a distinctive guest house, offering the perfect balance of privacy and comfort.

427 West Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, Houston Area, Texas

Listed at $4.29 million by Jacob Kennington of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Current High Bid: US$2.5 million

Set on 2.46 waterfront acres in the prestigious Alkire Lakes subdivision, this grand estate spans over 11,000 square feet, making it an ideal retreat for hosting guests or relaxing in refined comfort.

'Running Creek Ranch', 773 Old Camp Road, Poplarville, Pearl River County, Mississippi

Listed at $9.3 million by Patrick Gibson of United Country - Southern States Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $3M-$5.5M

Bid on 17 December

Spanning 228 acres and currently holding an Orvis-endorsed, this luxury ranch in Southeast Mississippi features an 8,863-square-foot lodge, two spring-fed lakes, and world-class sporting amenities. With venues for corporate events, a lake cottage, RV campground, and 15 miles of trails, it further offers recreation, luxury, and commercial potential.

Additional auction close-outs online in December:

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Listed for $7.5 million by Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between online 16–20 December

Positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Sea Crest Community on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and recently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, this modern estate offers breathtaking ocean vistas.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

