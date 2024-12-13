Two Die As Car Collides With Truck In Bihar’S Chhapra

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) Two persons died and two others were critically after their car collided with a truck in Bihar's Chhapra, officials said on Friday.

Among the injured is Dr Amitesh Kumar, the in-charge of a Community Centre (CHC) in Siwan.

The accident happened under the jurisdiction of the Daudpur police station when the car travelling from Chhapra to Siwan collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was such that the driver and security personnel sitting in the front seats died on the spot. Dr Amitesh Kumar and another passenger sustained serious injuries in the accident.

All injured were initially rushed to Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Due to the critical condition of Dr Amitesh Kumar and another victim, they have been referred to Patna for advanced medical treatment.

Daudpur police station in-charge Navlesh Kumar confirmed the incident, stating,“It occurred in the night and an investigation is underway. Two persons lost their lives. Locals who witnessed the accident reported that the collision was intense.”

“We have registered an FIR against the driver of the truck under the relevant sections of rash and negligent driving and the matter is under investigation to trace the location of the errant driver. The accident took place on Thursday night around 10 p.m.,” Navlesh Kumar said.

Four days ago, a similar accident took place in Saran district when two people died while two others sustained serious injuries near Dudhaila under Sonpur police station in Saran district on December 9.

The accident occurred when a new car hit a stationary truck. The deceased were identified as Aman Kumar, son of Laxman Bhagat of village Kasmar under Sonepur police station, and Jitu Kumar, son of Shio Sah of the same village.

The injured -- Alok and Ritesh -- were sent to Patna Medical College Hospital for treatment after the first aid at Sonepur PHC.