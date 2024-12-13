Rajasthan Police Issues Advisory On Cyber Fraud Ahead Of Festive Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Rajasthan on Friday issued an advisory to alert residents about potential frauds ahead of the festive season - Christmas and New Year.

The advisory warns against scams involving congratulatory messages, gift links, and fake updates related to PAN cards.

Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), Hemant Priyadarshi, emphasised that public awareness is crucial in preventing cybercrimes.

He noted that fraudsters often exploit occasions like Christmas and New Year by sharing malicious links on platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook.

“These links may claim to offer gifts or facilitate the upgrade of PAN cards, but they are designed to defraud unsuspecting users,” said DGP Priyadarshi.

DGP Priyadarshi further highlighted that clicking on these links could expose devices to malware, putting personal and financial information at risk.

He urged the public to avoid engaging with such links or falling for enticing offers from unknown sources.

The advisory also flagged a new tactic used by cybercriminals involving the supposed upgrade to a digital PAN card (PAN 2.0).

The DGP also clarified that no such initiative has been launched by the Central government.

He advised citizens to rely solely on the official Income Tax Department website) for any PAN-related updates or applications.

Residents who fall victim to cyber fraud are urged to act promptly by reporting the incident through the cyber helpline number 1930, the cybercrime portal or their nearest police station.