Dynabook Refreshes Featherlight Portégé® X30W AI-Equipped 2-In-1 Convertible Laptop With Intel® Coretm Ultra Processors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With a Durable Magnesium Alloy Chassis, This Ultra-Light Convertible Was Built for Flexibility, Creativity, and Productivity

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, , the standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled the Portégé® X30W-M, a 13.3-inch 2-in-1 convertible Windows 11 laptop that meets the diverse demands of modern businesses and educators. With powerful and efficient U- and H-series Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, built-in AI tools like Copilot, and the versatility of a laptop-tablet hybrid, the Portégé X30W-M delivers a well-rounded solution for professionals who demand flexibility, productivity and durability.

Weighing under 1kg, the ultra-light Portégé X30W-M is equipped with premium specs, including up to 32GB of 6,400 MHz LPDDR5x memory, SSD storage options of up to 2TB, and a vibrant Corning® Gorilla® Glass-covered multi-touch display. With a smart stylus and Windows Ink support, the X30W-M provides a natural pen-on-paper experience, enabling users to sketch, annotate, or design with precision in tablet mode.

The convertible design of the Portégé X30W-M allows users to seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet modes, making it ideal for creative professionals, hybrid workers, and field teams. The addition of a dedicated Copilot key simplifies everyday tasks by integrating intelligent recommendations directly into the workflow, boosting productivity at the push of a button.



"At Dynabook, we strive to deliver products that meet the specific needs of every customer, and the Portégé X30W-M exemplifies this commitment," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "Convertible laptops like the X30W-M are invaluable for businesses across industries-whether it's an architect sketching designs on-site, a creative professional collaborating in tablet mode, or an executive looking for a secure, versatile device. This device rounds out our product lineup, ensuring Dynabook provide solutions for every use case."



Designed for security-conscious businesses, the Portégé X30W-M features enterprise-grade security, including Dynabook's proprietary BIOS, face and fingerprint authentication, and TPM 2.0. Durability is core tenant of this system, with a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis tested to MIL-STD-810G standards. Connectivity options such as ThunderboltTM 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD slot ensure seamless, adapter-free productivity in any environment.



The Portégé X30W-M is available now through Dynabook's network of resellers. Like all Dynabook laptops, the Portégé X30W-M can be ordered as EZ Buy SKUs, or built-to-order. Like all Portégé laptops, select models can be equipped with Dynabook's +Care Service® Warranty with On-Site support, providing businesses with up to four years of coverage to minimize downtime and optimize productivity.



Pricing and Availability

The

Portégé X30W-M is available for order today from authorized Dynabook sales partners, with per-unit pricing starting under $1,399. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" dynaboo .



Click Here For The Press Kit

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit .

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED