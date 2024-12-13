Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Makeup/Paint Palette/Container (RKH-682)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an artist and needed a better palette/container that would allow me to utilize 100 percent of the paint and makeup," said an inventor, from Fredericksburg, Va., "so I invented the FACE AND BODY MAKEUP PALLET. My design eliminates the hassle and waste associated with scraping the corners or doming paints to access the product."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed palette/container for accessing paints and makeup. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional palettes with flat bottoms and corners that waste a lot of product. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps avoid waste and mess. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional body and face paint artists, home consumers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-682, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

