Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such
Date
12/13/2024 11:45:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 13, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Paul Chaplin
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Warrants
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 54,669
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
54,669
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Paul Chaplin
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 21,586
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
21,586
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Henrik Juuel
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Warrants
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 26,170
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
26,170
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Henrik Juuel
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 10,333
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
10,333
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Jean-Christophe May
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Warrants
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 18,541
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
18,541
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Jean-Christophe May
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 7,321
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
7,321
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Russell Thirsk
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Warrants
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 18,894
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
18,894
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Russell Thirsk
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Grant
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 0.00
| 7,460
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
7,460
DKK 0.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-12-13
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, ... , Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, ... , Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 40 / 2024
Attachment
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.