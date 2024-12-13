Veteran Innovator Steve Zeidman Acquires Barkpass, Expanding Leadership In Pet Licensing And Dog Park Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Strategic Aims to Increase Innovation and Access to Cutting-Edge Solutions for Communities to Support Pets and Their People

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barkpass , a pioneering software company specializing in pet licensing and dog park management, has been acquired by Steve Zeidman, a 25-year veteran in the animal care technology industry and established entrepreneur. The acquisition was completed today from the company's founders, Josh and Bri Larson.

With decades of experience and numerous innovations under his belt, Zeidman is determined to reach more communities with the simple-to-use licensing and dog park management platform. Zeidman also aims to demonstrate licensing as a sustainable funding mechanism for the critical work of municipal and community animal services providers.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Barkpass. Josh and Bri Larson have built an incredible platform that is truly focused on ease of use and user experience. I look forward to bringing my industry expertise and vision to deliver solutions that drive revenue while creating safer, happier, and more vibrant communities for pets and their people.”- Steve Zeidman

Josh and Bri Larson also shared their thoughts on the transition: "We are confident that Steve Zeidman is the perfect successor to carry on the mission of Barkpass. His extensive experience and passion for animal care technology make him the ideal leader to continue our work and take the company to the next level."

Barkpass will continue to operate under its established brand, with plans for exciting new features and improvements in the near future. The company remains committed to providing top-notch solutions that simplify pet licensing and dog park management for communities nationwide.

About Barkpass: Barkpass is a leading software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for pet licensing and dog park management. Founded by Josh and Bri Larson, Barkpass has revolutionized the way communities handle pet-related administrative tasks, making life easier for both pet owners and municipal officials.

