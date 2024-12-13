Better Days Treatment Center Now Offers Inpatient Drug Rehab And High End Amenities In A Coastal Setting In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a leading detox and rehab facility, is excited to announce that it is now offering inpatient drug rehab with access to high-end amenities to help offer individuals struggling with substance addiction the best possible chance to obtain long-term recovery.

With a stunning coastal setting in Southern California that offers patients access to several parks, the beach, hiking trails, and an on-site center to support their overall and wellness, Better Days Treatment Center's inpatient drug rehab is dedicated to helping individuals overcome their addiction through targeted, personalized treatment plans combined with a healing holistic approach.

“Inpatient rehab centers can be very effective, especially for people who have been using drugs or alcohol for a long time,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“The longer length of stay allows patients to really focus on their recovery and build up a support system. In addition, the 24/7 supervision can help to prevent relapses. If you are struggling with addiction, an inpatient rehab center may be the best option for you.”

Inpatient rehab is a more restrictive style of care and ensures a comprehensive approach to a patient's recovery to ensure they have a reduced risk of relapse.

During their stay in Better Days Treatment Center, patients will receive a diverse range of services including one-on-one therapy that has been expertly designed to offer them with insight into the root causes of their addiction and provide proven techniques and strategies to resolve these issues.

In addition to private therapy sessions, inpatient rehab gives patients the opportunity to participate in group sessions where they can gain invaluable understanding and opportunities for growth by listening to the experiences of others who are going through a similar path in life.

Better Days Treatment Center also helps patients in achieving overall wellness through its premier facilities, beautiful location and selection of high-end amenities. The top rehab facility incorporates these advantages its holistic treatment plans that include meditation, yoga classes, and potentially even working with a personal trainer or a nutritionist.

“Our addiction specialists are available to answer your questions, verify your insurance, and make a personalized plan recommendation. We offer many different types of care, which makes it easy to find one that works for your goals, preferences, and budgets,” added the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites prospective patients with any questions to reach out to its highly trained team today to find out more about its inpatient drug rehab services Anaheim, California.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its inpatient drug rehab services, please visit the website at .

