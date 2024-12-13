Odisha: BJD Slams Ruling BJP Over 'Derogatory' Social Media Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal on Friday condemned a 'derogatory' social post on the official X account of the BJP's Odisha unit over the failed Potato Mission during the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has described the portrayal of former Chief Naveen Patnaik in post as extremely derogatory and shameful. He criticised the ruling party for depicting former Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Patnaik in a very unpleasant way.

“Respected @BJP4India President Shri. @JPNaddaJi, attached is a shocking social media post on X handle of @BJP4Odisha which depicts former Honble CM of Odisha and @bjd_odisha President Shri. @Naveen_Odisha in an extremely derogatory, malicious, spiteful and disparaging manner,” Patra wrote in his official 'X' handle.

“He is the same person who so graciously attended the swearing-in of the BJP Govt in Odisha, the Tallest Leader of Odisha who is loved by 4.5 crore people of Odisha and beyond. Is this the way your party treats a statesman, a Tall Leader, a Man who was cited as an epitome of leadership by the highest leadership of your Union Government and the Party? We strongly condemn this malicious and derogatory post by @BJP4Odisha in the strongest of words. Simply put, it's shameful,” Patra added.

The state BJP unit on its official X handle on Thursday posted a picture of Patnaik, his close aide and former bureaucrat VK Pandian holding them guilty for the failed potato mission in Odisha. The ruling party accused former CM Patnaik of creating the potato crisis in Odisha.

It is alleged that a total Rs 267 crore was spent on the much-hyped potato mission since 2015 to increase the production of potato, which failed completely.

It is pertinent here to mention that the state has recently faced a severe shortage of potato and subsequent price rise following frequent disruptions of the supply of potato from the neighbouring state, West Bengal.

As per reports, Odisha requires around 14 lakh tonnes of potatoes annually to meet the demand in the state. Meanwhile, the state mostly depends on West Bengal for the supply of potato.