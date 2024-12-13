Inventhelp Inventor Develops Refreshing Tea Drink (RKH-678)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly satisfying tea beverage with a delicious taste and appearance," said an inventor, from King George, Va., "so I invented the PURPLE RAIN. My fun and refreshing formula can be served cold at parties, barbecues, or anytime during hot summer weather."

The invention provides a refreshing new tea drink. In doing so, it offers a delicious alternative to conventional beverages. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste. It also could help quench thirst. The invention features a unique formula that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for household consumers and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-678, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

