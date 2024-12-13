MUSC Board Of Trustees Greenlights Integrated Center For Cellular Therapy Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) announced plans to expand the existing cellular therapy programs and create an Integrated Center for Cellular Therapy (ICCT), with the goal of becoming the country's leading program. The project was approved by the MUSC Board of Trustees on Dec.13. The existing facility is the only certified cellular therapy center in South Carolina, supporting a range of cutting-edge options for diseases and conditions, such as cancer, and sickle cell disease.

“This integrated center is fundamental to what we do at MUSC, bridging the gap between basic science and clinical practice. By developing a next-level, cohesive programmatic structure, the ICCT will be able to more seamlessly integrate research and clinical delivery,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., CEO, MUSC Health and vice president for Health Affairs, University.“These therapies will enable MUSC to push the limits of innovation by offering groundbreaking therapies that harness the body's own immune system and cells to treat or cure diseases while simultaneously protecting healthy tissues, resulting in enhanced patient outcomes.”

Part of the exciting initiative will include the construction of a new on-campus facility at Cannon Place Park, slated to open in early 2027. Ultimately, the program is expected to expand services across the MUSC Regional Health Network and affiliates. The expansion will also increase the number of certified suites from three to nine and double the number of faculty performing research in the field, dramatically augmenting its treatment capacity.

Led by Hongjun Wang, Ph.D., scientific director for ICCT: Advanced Cell Therapy, and Shikhar Mehrotra, Ph.D., scientific director for ICCT: Immunotherapy and Oncology, the ICCT will solidify MUSC's intent to lead in this rapidly advancing field and to dramatically impact the integration of research with clinical care. Additionally, the ICCT will create additional infrastructure to increase industry-sponsored clinical trial opportunities for the benefit of MUSC's patients and the state of South Carolina.

“Facilities like the MUSC Integrated Center for Cellular Therapy will truly transform health care by accelerating research and treatment at an extraordinary rate,” said Raymond N. DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., director of MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.“These treatments are paving the way and offering hope for conditions that have been long been challenging to treat − the future looks promising.”

