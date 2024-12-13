Arthur Technologies Introduces Arthur One: Pioneering AI-Powered Collaboration For Enterprises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthur Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise collaboration tools, today unveiled Arthur One, the company's most transformative update yet. Designed to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with the spatial collaboration that enterprises trust, Arthur One introduces a new era of productivity and accessibility for remote teams.

Arthur One enables human users and AI-powered digital co-workers to collaborate side by side, enhancing decision-making and streamlining workflows in real-time. This major release reinforces Arthur's position as a critical tool for global organizations seeking to drive results through advanced productivity and collaboration.

“Arthur One is not just an upgrade; it's a paradigm shift,” said Christoph Fleischmann, Founder and CEO of Arthur Technologies.“For years, we've been helping enterprises break down barriers with immersive collaboration. With Arthur One, we've combined cutting-edge AI and spatial technology to deliver a solution that scales effortlessly across devices and transforms how teams work together.”

Key Capabilities in Arthur One's Initial Rollout

The first phase of Arthur One introduces three cornerstone capabilities:



AI Assistants: Digital co-workers that can analyze, Digital co-workers: AI-powered avatars that can analyze, engage, and fully act as participants during meetings.

Intelligent Workflows: Streamlined workflows powered by digital co-workers to align teams efficiently, reducing friction and maximizing outcomes. Custom workflows lead by AI Assistants, designed to maximize collaboration efficiency, speed and flexibility. The AI assistant guides participants through a loosely structured meeting format that is customizable to individual needs. Real-Time Note-Taking: AI-generated meeting summaries, insights, and actionable recommendations, freeing participants to focus on meaningful discussion.



These innovations cater to both XR environments and 2D platforms, such as desktops, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring that organizations can adopt these solutions using their existing technology infrastructure.

Redefining Enterprise Collaboration

Arthur One builds on Arthur's commitment to spatial collaboration, while broadening its focus beyond XR-exclusive environments. By incorporating AI in meaningful, productivity-driven ways, Arthur One supports critical enterprise use cases such as:



Workshops: Accelerate decision-making through intelligent alignment tools.

Team Meetings: Automate note-taking and post-meeting tasks for increased efficiency. Learning & Development: Enable personalized training experiences at scale and real-time feedback.



Designed for Scalability and Security

Arthur One is designed with enterprise scalability in mind, offering seamless functionality across 2D and 3D devices.“By making Arthur One accessible across 2D and 3D platform, we're opening the door to greater adoption across business units and entire organizations,” Christoph Fleischmann added.“Arthur One makes enterprise-grade collaboration accessible to all, whether they are XR enthusiasts or prefer traditional platforms.”

Additionally, the platform integrates the latest AI models with rigorous security protocols to ensure data privacy and compliance across all use cases.

Join the Next Wave of Collaboration

Arthur Technologies is rolling out Arthur One to select clients and partners starting this month. Enterprise leaders are invited to explore how Arthur One can unlock new levels of productivity and collaboration within their organizations.

For the full press kit, media inquiries, product demonstrations, or to learn more about Arthur One, please contact:

Simon Berger | Head of BizOps

...tal

+49 172 833 7352

About Arthur Technologies

Arthur Technologies is a leading enterprise SaaS company, specializing in immersive collaboration tools for global organizations. By combining spatial collaboration with cutting-edge AI, Arthur empowers teams to work smarter, faster, and more effectively. Trusted by leading organizations and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Arthur continues to redefine the future of work.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at