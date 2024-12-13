Little India Restaurant Expands 24-Hour Service To Second Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

7352 E. 29th St. Denver, CO 80238

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little India Expands to 24/7 Service at its Central Park location located at 7352 E. 29th St. Denver, CO 80238

Little India Restaurant & Bar, a beloved fixture in Denver's dining scene, is excited to announce that its Central Park location is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This milestone, coinciding with its 24-Hour service at the 6th/Grant location, offers the community round-the-clock access to the authentic and finest Indian cuisine.

About Little India Denver

Since opening its doors in 1998, Little India Denver has been synonymous with authentic Indian flavors and exceptional hospitality. Founded by Simeran Baidwan & family, who have served Colorado for over two decades, the restaurant has earned numerous accolades, including "Best Indian Restaurant" and "Best Lunch Buffet" by local critics and patrons for many consecutive years.

Introducing 24/7 Service

Beginning this December, Little India Denver's Central Park location will serve its full menu 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether craving a late-night snack, an early breakfast, or a hearty lunch, Little India's doors are open to satisfy culinary desires. Our menu features favorites like Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Pasanda, and Samosa. Little India also serves many vegetarian, vegan, and dairy-free options, ensuring there's something for everyone.

A Grateful Community Commitment

“Little India Denver extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Denver community for its unwavering support over the past 26 years. Our success is a testament to our patrons' loyalty and our staff's dedication. As a token of our appreciation, we remain committed to providing top-quality food and service, fostering a welcoming environment, and supporting local initiatives.”

Join Us Anytime

Little India invites everyone to experience India's rich and authentic flavors at any hour of the day or night. Our new 24/7 service ensures one can enjoy our delicious cuisine, making Little India Denver the perfect spot for late-night cravings, early breakfasts, or any meal.

