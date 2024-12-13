Artificial Internal Organs Market To Reach $56.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global artificial internal organs was valued at $27.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $56.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Internal Organs Market by Type (Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Artificial Lungs and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the artificial internal organs market was valued at $27.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $56.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Copy of Report -The global artificial internal organs market has experienced growth due to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in artificial internal organs.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe global artificial internal organs market has experienced growth due to several factors such as rise in incidence of chronic diseases worldwide, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, kidney failure, and respiratory disorders. Artificial internal organs provide essential therapeutic options for managing these conditions, especially in cases where traditional treatments are inadequate or unavailable, mainly organ transplants. Moreover, there is a persistent shortage of donor organs globally, which limits access to life-saving transplants for patients in need. Artificial internal organs serve as viable alternatives, providing temporary support or permanent solutions to address organ failure and improve patient outcomes. Moreover, technological advancements, government initiatives, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries boost market growth.Segment HighlightsThe artificial hearts segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast periodBy type, the artificial hearts segment is projected to register higher growth during the forecast period due to increased heart failure cases. Heart failure is a growing health concern, with millions of people around the globe suffering from the condition. This increases the need for effective treatments, including artificial hearts. Moreover, the availability of donor hearts is limited, which increases the demand for artificial hearts. New technologies and designs are being developed to improve the performance and reliability of artificial hearts, making them more viable as a long-term solution for heart failure patients. Thus, there is increasing awareness and acceptance of these devices as a viable option for heart failure patients.The hospital segment held the highest market share in 2023By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2023 due to increase in adoption of artificial internal organs in hospitals, which is driven by several factors including the high incidence of chronic diseases, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, advancements in artificial internal organs technology, supportive regulatory & policy environments, and increased funding & investment. These factors collectively enhance the capacity of hospitals to effectively manage and treat patients, leading to better patient outcomes and reduced mortality rates.Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Regional OutlookBy region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of artificial internal organs, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the artificial internal organs market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the increase in purchasing power of populated countries, such as China and India, including advancements and accessibility of such products, which is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.Major Key Players: -SynCardia Systems LLCAbbott LaboratoriesCochlear LimitedBoston Scientific CorporationJohnson & JohnsonEdwards Lifesciences CorporationZimmer Biomet Holding Inc.Berlin Heart GmbHJarvik Heart, Inc.Medtronic plcThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global artificial internal organs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For Purchase Enquiry In Detail -Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Artificial Internal Organs Market in the globe?Q2. What is the leading end users of Artificial Internal Organs Market?Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Artificial Internal Organs?Q4. What is the estimated industry size of Artificial Internal Organs?Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Artificial Internal Organs?About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.