Yasmin Hernandez Selected As VP Of The Year To Watch For By IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yasmin Hernandez, Vice President of Climatisation HVAC, was recently selected as VP of the Year to Watch for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to a decade of experience in the HVAC industry, Yasmin Hernandez has certainly proven herself as a dynamic results driving leader in a male-dominated field. Yasmin serves as the Vice President of Climatisation HVAC Inc., a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in providing custom, eco-friendly HVAC solutions for commercial and residential projects. Ms. Hernandez emphasizes the importance of connecting with others on a personal level as the key to her success. She collaborates closely with her mom Yesy who is the President of the company and their team and clients to understand their experiences and work together to create a shared vision.Yasmin's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Sales, Contract Management, Process Scheduler, Business Development, and Construction Management.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hernandez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as VP of the Year to Watch.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Hernandez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Hernandez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

