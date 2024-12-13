Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend For 53Rd Consecutive Year
Dividend increased by 7.3%
Quarterly dividend payout has increased more than 60% since 2020
404th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT ) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 59 cents per share, an increase of 7.3%. The company's quarterly dividend
payout has increased more than 60% since 2020.
This marks Abbott's 53rd consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 404th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable
Feb. 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2025.
Abbott is a member of the
S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
