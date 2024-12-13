عربي


12/13/2024 10:46:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Managers' transactions

Spar Nord bank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Spar Nord Bank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification.

Attachment

  • No. 78 - Managers' transactions - UK

MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990698


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

