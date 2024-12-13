GARDEN SOCIETY CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 469

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cannabis Workers Become the First in New Jersey to Join Teamsters Union

PASSAIC,

N.J., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Society workers voted overwhelmingly to become the first cannabis workers in New Jersey to join Teamsters Local 469. The 40 newest members of the union cook and manufacture cannabis products.

"Garden Society workers made their voices heard loud and clear that they want Local 469 to represent them in winning the strong contract they deserve," said Michael Broderick, Local 469 President.

"As a new and growing in New Jersey, it is vital that we fight to ensure that the cannabis industry jobs are good careers with a fair wage, safe working conditions, quality health care benefits, and a pathway to retiring with dignity.

Garden Society workers - and all cannabis workers in New Jersey - deserve nothing less. Local 469 is proud to be in the fight alongside these workers."

Since launching an ambitious effort to organize the cannabis industry three years ago, the union has won more than 30 collective bargaining agreements for workers in the craft. The victory at Garden Society is emblematic of the union's successful effort to expand its membership in cannabis manufacturing and cultivation.

"Cannabis is a nascent and unpredictable field, and by creating a level of stability in the craft that only comes with a Teamsters contract, our union is creating the best pathway possible for prosperous careers in the industry," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division.

"I'm excited for what the future holds now that we have a union," said Beverly Hayes, a Garden Society worker who voted to join Local 469. "We're on our way to getting what we deserve!"

Teamsters Local 469 represents over 4,000 workers throughout Northern New Jersey.

