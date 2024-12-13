Gopaint Worldwide Creating Activity Lands At The HUAWEI Flagship Store Opéra In Paris

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On this day, hosted GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity at its Flagship Store Opéra in Paris. This event, led by two talented illustrators, Mayada and Kenza, highlighted the potential of digital art and the ease of accessing creativity through the GoPaint app, available on Huawei MatePad Series.

During this event, 30 participants explored digital art alongside illustrators Mayada and Kenza. After an introduction to drawing techniques and how to use the GoPaint app on HUAWEI MatePad series, participants were able to create their own artworks, guided by the artists. Each participant left with a unique memento: their personalized drawing printed on a tote bag, an original way to preserve this creative experience. The event also provided an opportunity to test the latest HUAWEI MatePad tablets and explore the features of the GoPaint app,

allowing everyone to fully immerse themselves in the world of digital creation. Interactions with the artists enabled participants to learn new techniques and deepen their understanding of digital art.

Launched globally across all the brand's tablets, GoPaint is a powerful and intuitive digital painting app offering over 150 preset brushes and more than 80 brush settings. It provides an immersive experience with expressive brushstrokes that perfectly mimic the effect of a pencil on paper. Among the many features offered are innovative brushes like "splatter" and "fluid" brushes, allowing for boundless creativity. The "splatter" brushes, for example, create ink splatters by passing the stylus about 12 mm from the screen and tapping it twice, adding a playful and interactive dimension to the artwork. The app also offers a range of realistic textures, mimicking paper, gold silk, rice paper, and stone, providing an authentic sensation of creating as if drawing on real paper. Finally, thanks to the FangTian Painting Engine 2.0, users enjoy ultra-wide 8K canvases, multiple high-resolution layers and 120 fps high frame rate.

The goal of GoPaint is to unleash the artist within each of us, allowing anyone to create digital artworks with various canvases and brushes, whether it be ink, oil paint, or watercolor.

Throughout the event, each participant had the chance to experience the GoPaint app on Huawei's latest tablets, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2 and the HUAWEI MatePad 12X, both equipped with the PaperMatte display. This display technology, developed by Huawei, recreates the sensation of working and enjoying content as naturally as on paper, offering a smooth and authentic creation experience.

The HUAWEI Flagship Store Opéra Paris, an iconic location for the brand in the heart of the capital since 2020, remains committed to offering enriching experiences to its customers. In addition to this digital painting event, the store hosts exclusive events, such as digital art events with GoPaint, photography experiences with HUAWEI XMAGE, and sports events with international ambassador Sir Mo Farah. By leveraging this iconic location and Huawei's technological advancements, the brand continues its mission to offer unique experiences related to art, photography, sports, and health.

The HUAWEI Flagship Store Opéra not only provides immersive experiences but also offers comprehensive after-sales service. A dedicated desk, located within the store, is open Monday to Saturday, with a team ready to welcome customers and address all their inquiries.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

