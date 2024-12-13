Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vape Cartridge Packaging (RKH-668)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved package to hold and protect vape cartridges," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the Vape Cartridge Packaging and Elevated Advisors LLC. My modified packaging design prevents cartridge damage, it deters counterfeiting, and it would be childproof."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved packaging design for vape cartridges. In doing so, it would safely and securely hold a vape cartridge to prevent damage. It also prevents children from opening the packaging. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a protective and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy vaping. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-668, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

