Software Defined Networking Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 70.17 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 18.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verified Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Software Defined Networking Market Size and Forecast," Designed to cater to the information needs of leaders, decision-makers, and pioneers, this report provides actionable insights into the

SDN market's growth drivers, emerging opportunities, and challenges that will shape the networking industry in the years to come. LEWES, Del., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Software Defined Networking Market Size

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 18.54 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 70.17 Billion by the end of the forecast period. As businesses increasingly prioritize scalability, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in their IT infrastructures, Software Defined Networking is rapidly becoming a cornerstone for enterprise modernization. This report dives deep into the transformative role of SDN in industries such as telecommunications, IT, healthcare, retail, and finance, equipping stakeholders with a roadmap to navigate this dynamic market. Key Insights of the Report Include :

Market Size and Growth Trends : A detailed analysis of the market size, projected growth rates, and regional dynamics.

Technological Advancements : Insights into innovations driving SDN adoption, including network virtualization, automation, and edge computing.

Competitive Landscape : Profiling of key players, their strategic initiatives, and partnerships that are redefining the competitive framework.

End-User Insights : Examination of adoption patterns across key industries and how enterprises are leveraging SDN for operational efficiency and digital transformation. Future Outlook : Scenarios exploring the market's evolution in the face of emerging challenges such as cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Who Should Leverage This Report? This report is an indispensable tool for:

C-Level Executives : Craft informed strategies by understanding market trends and growth opportunities.

Technology Providers : Identify demand trends and refine product development roadmaps.

Investors and Venture Capitalists : Evaluate lucrative market segments to maximize ROI. Consultants and Analysts : Enhance strategic advisory services with in-depth market insights. Stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving Software Defined Networking Market . For more information or to request a sample copy of the report, please visit: Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Software Defined Networking Market Size " 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, VMware, Huawei, Juniper Network, Nokia, Oracle, Citrix, and Extreme Networks. SEGMENTS COVERED

By Component

By Type By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Software Defined Networking Market Overview

Surge in Cloud Adoption: The growing adoption of cloud computing across industries has increased need for scalable and agile network infrastructures, establishing the Software Defined Networking Market as a crucial enabler. SDN simplifies network management and improves operational efficiency, making it an essential tool for cloud-based businesses. This trend guarantees consistent growth prospects, especially for suppliers providing advanced SDN solutions adapted to cloud-centric designs.

Rising Demand for Network Automation: Automation is changing the way networks are administered, requiring less human interaction while increasing speed and dependability. The Software Defined Networking Market benefits greatly from organizations that want to automate mundane processes like provisioning and troubleshooting. Businesses investing in SDN get a competitive advantage by automating cost reductions and boosting network uptime, which drives market adoption even further.

Edge Computing Driving SDN Integration: Edge computing is transforming data processing, necessitating adaptable and responsive networks. SDN's ability to virtualize and optimize network channels makes it indispensable for edge deployments. The Software Defined Networking Market is thriving as industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing use edge computing for real-time analytics. This integration broadens SDN's reach, ensuring healthy market growth in several application sectors.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

High Initial Implementation Costs: While SDN provides long-term benefits, the early setup expenses, which include software, hardware, and experience, may discourage adoption. Many small and medium-sized businesses experience budget constraints, which impedes their move to SDN-based networks. This constraint limits market penetration in cost-sensitive groups, forcing suppliers to develop with scalable and economical solutions to meet this gap.

Security Concerns in Virtualized Networks: As the Software Defined Networking market grows, security vulnerabilities in virtualized and centralized network systems pose considerable issues. Cyberattacks on SDN controllers and data channels can compromise critical information, limiting adoption. To address these issues and gain industry trust, vendors must prioritize the development of effective security solutions that emphasize resilience.

Complexity of Legacy System Integration: Integrating SDN with existing legacy infrastructure is still a significant barrier for organizations. The procedure frequently necessitates significant modification, technical expertise, and downtime, extending adoption timescales. This complexity restricts market growth, especially among enterprises depending on traditional network configurations, necessitating streamlined solutions that reduce disturbance and accelerate deployment.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Software Defined Networking market, owing to strong IT infrastructure, early technology adoption, and large investments in cloud computing and 5G networks. The region's supremacy promotes innovation, impacting global market dynamics through cutting-edge advancements by significant firms. This leadership draws collaborations and investments, which drive total market growth. However, increased competition from Asia-Pacific, fuelled by rapid digital change, strengthens the global market landscape.

Key Players

The "Global Software Defined Networking Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, VMware, Huawei, Juniper Network, Nokia, Oracle, Citrix, and Extreme Networks.

Software Defined Networking Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Software Defined Networking Market into Type, Offering, Application and Geography.



Software Defined Networking Market, by Type



Software

Services

Software Defined Networking Market, by Offering



Software

Services

Software Defined Networking Market, by Application



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



IT



Education



Retail



Manufacturing



Government & Defense

Healthcare

Software Defined Networking Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

