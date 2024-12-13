EXANTE Joins The Race As Official Partner Of The Malta Marathon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MALTA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EXANTE, the award-winning global registered in Malta under XNT LTD., is proud to announce it has become an Official Partner of the Malta Marathon. The partnership covers three of Malta's most celebrated running events: the 40th Edition of the Malta Marathon, the 2024 Mdina 2 Spinola race and the 2025 Attard 10K.



This partnership underscores EXANTE's commitment to its roots in Malta, established in 2011, and its drive to foster excellence, endurance, and community spirit – values that mirror the drive of and investors alike.



"As a company with deep roots in Malta, EXANTE is proud to champion initiatives that enhance the island's global profile and bring together its vibrant community.” said Alexey Kirienko, CEO and Co-Founder at EXANTE.“Just as runners push their limits to achieve greatness, EXANTE challenges the status quo with innovative technology that empowers investors to go further, faster, and smarter with their portfolios.”



The Malta Marathon stands as the nation's flagship race, attracting thousands of participants and spectators from around the globe, and is celebrating a special 40th edition in its 2025 iteration. Meanwhile, the Mdina 2 Spinola, taking place on 22nd of December 2024, and Attard 10K, taking place on 12th January 2025, are key fixtures on Malta's running calendar, bringing together local and international athletes to test their mettle.



About EXANTE

Malta-headquartered XNT LTD., trading under the trademark name of EXANTE, is a global fintech company initially established in 2011. Since then, the EXANTE brand has also established its presence with further offices and regulatory oversight in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Dubai and Cyprus under its respective legal entities in those regions. The investment platform offers access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.



