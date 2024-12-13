French President Macron Appoints François Bayrou As New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

(MENAFN- Live Mint) French President Emmanuel has named centrist leader François Bayrou as the new Prime Minister, tasked with navigating France out of months of instability. Bayrou, 73, is the head of the centrist MoDem group allied with Macron's party and replaces Michel Barnier , who was recently ousted in a no-confidence vote.

The announcement follows a parliamentary standoff over an austerity budget, which led to Barnier 's removal just three months into his tenure. Bayrou now faces the complex challenge of forming a stable and addressing the 2025 budget to mitigate economic uncertainty while avoiding additional no-confidence votes.

The French presidency confirmed,“The President of the Republic has appointed Mr. François Bayrou as Prime Minister and tasked him with forming a government.”

Political pushback and division

Bayrou's appointment has already sparked criticism. The hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and the Greens have threatened to propose another motion of censure if Bayrou's administration does not adopt changes to its economic policies. LFI leaders, particularly Jean-Luc Mélenchon, have accused Macron of undermining democracy by not appointing a prime minister from their ranks.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (RN) has expressed concerns that Bayrou's leadership could lead to further political deadlock, while other left-wing factions, such as the New Popular Front (NFP), have criticized Bayrou's selection as a failure to shift political priorities.

| French President Emmanuel Macron backs India's bid for UNSC permanent seat

The nomination comes after tense discussions between Macron and Bayrou on Friday, reportedly lasting two hours. While Bayrou's appointment was described as the most "consensual" option in a fragmented political climate, divisions remain, with many accusing the appointment of entrenching existing divides rather than resolving them.

| Trump picks Charles Kushner, his son-in-law's father, as US Ambassador to France

Despite efforts to stabilize his government, Macron continues to grapple with the aftermath of snap parliamentary elections, where no single party has secured a majority. Public opinion reflects mounting frustration, with polls indicating that a majority of citizens want political leaders to reach agreements to end the current stalemate.

| French govt collapses after no-confidence vote; Barnier ousted over Budget Bill

Bayrou now faces the daunting task of forming a new cabinet and navigating these divisions to ensure his government's survival while focusing on economic reforms to address France 's challenges.(With AFP inputs)