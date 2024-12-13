Macy Alex Photography Hosts Art Showcase And Fundraiser Benefiting Giving Grace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Join local vendors at Prairie House Lewisville for an evening of art and giving back, with a portion of proceeds supporting Giving Grace.

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macy Alex Photography, in collaboration with Sunrise Ruby Event Solutions , invites the community to an inspiring evening of art, local business, and philanthropy.

This event is designed to celebrate the beauty of families and connections while making a difference in the community. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Giving Grace , a Denton County nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness.

"Giving Grace is committed to helping individuals and families break the cycle of homelessness," said Dawn Shapley, CEO of Giving Grace. "Our coaches and Case Managers work with each household to identify the unique issues that cause them to become homeless. We then stabilize their housing situation and provide a custom program for each, with a strong focus on self-sustainability. Our goal is to equip them to live a healthy, stable life, filled with hope and optimism for the future."

Attendees will enjoy food provided by Prairie House and browse a curated collection of photographs that capture the essence of 2024.

The event will feature six local women-owned businesses that will be selling their products with a portion of the proceeds going to Giving Grace:



Bings Blooms

Bubble Bar

Gus and Bloom

LuvLeigh Apparel

Permalinx by jBloom Wild Child Candle Co.

Macy Muzljakovich, founder of Macy Alex Photography, shared her perspective on the partnership:

"As a photographer, I have the privilege of documenting the strength and love that define families. Giving Grace reflects that same passion by helping families rebuild their lives. Partnering with them for this event is a meaningful way to connect my work to a cause that truly changes lives."

Event Details:



Location: Prairie House Lewisville

Date: January 14, 2025 Time: 6:00 pm - 8 pm

This free event is open to the public. Don't miss this opportunity to experience breathtaking art, support local businesses, and contribute to a vital cause in our community.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Macy Alex Photography

[email protected]

8328889292

Photo(s):



