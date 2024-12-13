Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective & Sanitary Bathroom Accessory (RKH-628)
Date
12/13/2024 10:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a disposable barrier for the toilet and surrounding area to help keep a bathroom clean and sanitary," said an inventor, from
Mechanicsville, Va., "so I invented the TOILET COVERALLS. My design protects against odors and stains, and it reduces cleanup time."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of protecting the toilet and surrounding area from germs, bacteria, urine, feces, etc. In doing so, it increases sanitary conditions. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for households, individuals with medical issues, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-628, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
