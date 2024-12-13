Education Analytics Calls For Open-Source And Interoperable Solutions To Transform Public Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrew Rice, CEO, Education Analytics

Education Analytics calls on K-12 systems to adopt open-source tools and data standards to harness generative AI and transform public education

- Andrew RiceMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Education Analytics (EA), a nonprofit leader in advancing data-driven education solutions, has issued a call to action for K-12 education systems to embrace open-source tools and interoperable data standards as essential pathways to enable the power of generative AI to transform public education. EA CEO, Andrew Rice, explores how these technologies empower educators and administrators to break free from siloed, disconnected data systems and better serve students nationwide.His blog,“The Path Forward in Public Education is Open-Source and Interoperable,” underscores the importance of integrating data systems to make generative AI in education a reality. By investing in and building publicly owned, locally controlled and operated, interoperable infrastructure, education systems can bring compatible AI algorithms and tools to school systems themselves, rather than shipping schools' data out to proprietary companies who can provide those algorithms and tools.For education technology professionals, district leaders, and policymakers, Dr. Rice's blog offers actionable insights and a compelling case for embracing open-source solutions. To read the full post and learn more about how to get involved in EA's efforts to create unified, publicly owned educational data structures and AI tools, visit blog/the-path-forward-in-public-education-is-open-source-and-interoperable .About Education AnalyticsEducation Analytics (EA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Established in 2012, EA employs more than 120 staff, including data scientists, engineers, implementation staff, and product teams. Our deeply knowledgeable and experienced team provides our partners with multiple core products and services that source, structure, analyze, and display powerful educational data and analytics to improve student outcomes and advance public education.EA's central mission is clear: to leverage data and analytics to improve education systems. We collaborate with school districts, states, non-profit organizations, and policymakers to develop robust interoperable data infrastructure that enables rigorous research-grade analytics displayed in dynamic reporting platforms. EA maximizes impact by minimizing costs for partners through the use of open technologies, emphasizing community building across the education field, and prioritizing knowledge sharing.

