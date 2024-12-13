Top Ukrainian, Lithuanian Commanders Discuss Ukraine's Critical Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with his Lithuanian counterpart, General Raimundas Vaiksnoras, to discuss Ukraine's urgent needs for weapons, military equipment, and means of destruction.

Syrskyi shared details of the meeting on his page, according to Ukrinform.

During discussions with the Lithuanian delegation, led by Vaiksnoras, Syrskyi covered a broad range of topics aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

He provided an update on the progress of Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression, the overall battlefield situation, and the critical needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly in weaponry, equipment, and destructive capabilities.

The parties also discussed the development of military cooperation, particularly in training Ukrainian military personnel with the participation of instructors of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

"We highly appreciate Lithuania's contribution to the creation of the Demining Coalition and active assistance within the framework of other coalitions in support of Ukraine," Syrskyi said.

He thanked his colleague and the Lithuanian people for their assistance in the fight for the independence and freedom of Ukraine and the provision of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and high-tech equipment.

Syrskyi also expressed gratitude for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Lithuania.

Vaiksnoras, in turn, confirmed Lithuania's intention to continue providing logistical assistance and training Ukrainian military personnel as part of the Lithuanian government's decision to extend military assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine