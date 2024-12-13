Timken Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Celebrating 125 Years Of Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, rang the opening bell today at the New York (NYSE) in celebration of 125 years of continually creating solutions and innovations for a world in motion. President and CEO Tarak Mehta joined the board of directors and company leaders on the podium at the NYSE, where Timken has been listed since 1922.

"While we celebrate our past, we're excited about the opportunities we have to build on Timken's legacy of customer-focused innovation and excellence in quality," Mehta said. "We have a bright future and are poised to profitably grow the business and deliver significant shareholder value, thanks to our strong brands, diverse portfolio and a global team of talented employees."

The NYSE bell-ringing culminated a year of commemorative events at Timken locations around the world and an increased global commitment to STEM education to help mark the milestone.



Throughout its history, Timken has played a role in landmark innovations, from the Wright Brothers' first flight and space exploration to automation and marine propulsion systems. Founded in 1899, Timken built its reputation on designing the highest-quality engineered bearings and has consistently identified new markets and applications for products designed to drive the industrial evolutions of the future.

Today's Timken is a diversified industrial leader with expertise in friction management, power transmission, industrial motion and materials science to support customers across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, marine, robotics and more. Earlier this year, Timken was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR;

a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted

$4.8 billion

in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED