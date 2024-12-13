NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $6.1 million or $0.84 per share.

This compares to net income of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Net income for the year ended September 30, 2024, was $28.3 million or $3.83 per share.

This compares to net income of $21.6 million or $2.92 per share for the year ended September 30, 2023.

Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").

Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by

providing

an array of personal banking and lending products

in the Kansas City metro area.

NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages

nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.

For more information, visit nasb .

