Inventhelp Inventor Develops Handheld Trash Compactor (PTA-234)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick, safe, and simple way to compact trash in an overfilled trash can," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented the TRASH

SMASHER. My compact system would revolutionize the handling of household garbage."

The patent-pending invention provides a household aid for compacting trash. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use your foot or hand to compact trash. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases convenience, safety and sanitation. While also providing an affordable alternative to conventional home trash compactors. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-234, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

