Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Engages Golden Eagle Capital Advisors, Inc. As Exclusive Agent And Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the“Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on treatments for degenerative eye diseases today announced the engagement of Golden Eagle Capital Advisors, Inc (“GECA”), a advisory group based in Dubai as the exclusive agent and strategic advisor to the company.

About Golden Eagle Capital Advisors, Inc.

GOLDEN EAGLE CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. (GECA), a unit of Emintad, is an international Investment Bank and Wealth Management firm dedicated to providing the highest quality investment opportunities for institutional, private and retail clients.

The GECA Group, uniquely positioned, has developed a place where opportunities are created, and results are achieved by dynamic and experienced professionals.

Today the GECA group, to be close to its clients, can rely on the coordinated activity of two different headquarters, Dubai and New York, with its representative office in Hong Kong and alliances in Milan and London. We can offer to our clients a comprehensive suite of bespoke investment and financial advisory solutions complemented by a personalized red-carpet banking experience; facilitating access to capital, and identifying investment opportunities.

All the members of the group are dedicated to grant a world class experience in investment - financial advisory and wealth management services. Strategically aligned, we provide solutions going over and beyond traditional services.

Future Curative Biotechnology Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors and shareholders can be notified of future press releases and industry updates by e-mailing ...

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech currently has ongoing programs in three (3) different therapeutic areas: degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro oncology. The Company is now concentrating its energy and resources on its degenerative eye disease platform, based on a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The first therapeutic in development on this platform is a Metformin Reformulation targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease with the goal of being in the clinic in 2025 for a first in human trial of the metformin-based eye drop. The trial will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Steve Chizzik

Investor Relations

Curative Biotech (CUBT)

201-454-5845

...