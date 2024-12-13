Brett Beveridge Of T-ROC Global Elected To The 2025 CTA Foundation Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global) , the leading provider of people and solutions for the global retail market, announces its CEO and Founder, Brett Beveridge , has been elected to the Consumer Association (CTA) Foundation Board of Trustees for 2025. In this role, Brett and the other elected trustees will oversee the activities of the CTA Foundation in its mission to support programs and organizations that improve the lives of seniors and people with disabilities.

"It is a privilege to be elected to CTA Foundation's 2025 board of trustees and have the opportunity to impact many lives through the most current technology available,” said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global .

The distinguished group of industry executives on the CTA Foundation board will meet throughout the year to strategically fund programs that align with the Foundation's mission, as well as facilitate dialog among industry, consumers, government, advocacy groups, and other key stakeholders.

Brett has been a leader in the retail industry for over 20 years and has earned various recognitions including being the proud recipient of Ernst & Young's 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail category. He is Chair Emeritus of the CTA's Wireless Board, and he has been a member for 24 years. Mr. Beveridge was also recognized as a 2021 Ultimate CEO by South Florida Business Journal.

The CTA Foundation was launched in 2012 and funds a variety of tech-related programs, including: digital literacy, device access, virtual reality, custom gaming setups, and modified controllers. The foundation also offers a program called Byte Back, which provides funding for people with disabilities and seniors to purchase assistive technologies like screen magnifiers and tablets.

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global)

T-ROC Global is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC Global offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC Global's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Its members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find them at CTA.tech .

