December 13th, 2024
ACCOUNTING CONTROL OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2023
The Danish financial Supervisory Authority has completed its accounting control of the 2023 annual report for Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.
The findings and conclusions by Danish Financial Supervisory Authority have been made available on December 13th, 2024:
The findings and conclusions do not change the financial statements for Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S for the fiscal year 2023.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
