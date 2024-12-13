(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 566

December 13th, 2024





ACCOUNTING CONTROL OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2023

The Danish Supervisory Authority has completed its accounting control of the 2023 annual report for Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

The findings and conclusions by Danish Financial Supervisory Authority have been made available on December 13th, 2024:

The findings and conclusions do not change the financial statements for Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S for the fiscal year 2023.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03