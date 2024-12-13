BJP Leader Ujjwal Deepak Honoured With ‘Young Leaders Award’ By Rishihood University For Political, Social Contributions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) BJP youth leader Ujjwal Deepak was honoured with the prestigious Young Leaders Award by Rishihood University for his outstanding contributions to politics, leadership abilities, and efforts to bring about positive change in society.

The award ceremony was organised by Rishihood University, Sonipat, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The award was presented to Ujjwal Deepak by former Railways Suresh Prabhu, and renowned industrialist Ajay Piramal.

"I am grateful to the entire university family for honouring me with the Young Leaders Award. I am pleased that the and social work I am doing has been encouraged by the university through this award, inspiring me to continue working towards bringing about positive change in the country's politics," said Ujjwal Deepak.

He further said: "I would like to dedicate this award to the young candidates of Chhattisgarh, who fully supported the movement against corruption in the Chhattisgarh PSC exams. Because of their efforts, today the PSC exams in Chhattisgarh are being conducted with transparency and integrity."

Ujjwal Deepak, educated at the prestigious Columbia University, has also been selected for the Reliance Leadership Programme.

Currently, he is emerging as a prominent voice for the youth in his home state of Chhattisgarh. The Rishihood Young Leader Awards are an initiative by Rishihood University to recognise the contributions of youth across various fields.

Rishihood University claims to be India's first and only impact university "nurturing passionate learners of today to solve the big questions of tomorrow".

According to information, the Young Leader Awards were part of Rishihood University's celebration of its 10th anniversary. The university started as the Vision India Foundation, a public policy think tank, and has since evolved into Rishihood University.