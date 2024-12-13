Pet Care E-Commerce Industry Forecast, 2029: AI-Powered Recommendations And Subscription Services Propel Customer Loyalty In Pet Care E-Commerce

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pet Care E-commerce Market was valued at USD 75.32 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.75% through 2029, reaching USD 130.39 billion.

The Pet Care E-commerce Market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, driven by increasing pet ownership rates, changing consumer lifestyles, and the convenience offered by online shopping platforms. With pets increasingly being considered as integral members of families worldwide, the demand for pet care products and services has soared. This trend has led to a proliferation of e-commerce platforms specializing in pet care, offering a wide array of products ranging from pet food, toys, grooming supplies, to healthcare essentials. The market is characterized by fierce competition among both established players and emerging startups, all vying for a share of the lucrative market.



Technological advancements have further fueled market expansion, with features such as AI-powered recommendations, subscription services, and personalized shopping experiences enhancing customer engagement and loyalty. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the rapid adoption of online shopping, as lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted consumers to turn to e-commerce for their pet care needs. As a result, the market witnessed a significant surge in online sales, further accelerating its growth trajectory.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global pet care e-commerce market, owing to high pet ownership rates and disposable incomes. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are quickly catching up, fueled by rising pet ownership, urbanization, and increasing internet penetration.

Looking ahead, the global pet care e-commerce market is poised for continued expansion, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological innovations, and the ongoing shift towards online shopping across the globe. Additionally, factors such as the humanization of pets, growing awareness about pet health and wellness, and the proliferation of pet-centric lifestyle trends are expected to further bolster market growth in the foreseeable future.

Insights Into the North American Pet Care E-commerce Market

North America emerged as the dominant region in the Global Pet Care E-commerce Market in 2023, holding the largest market share. North America boasts a mature and robust e-commerce ecosystem, characterized by advanced technology, widespread internet penetration, and a strong culture of online shopping. E-commerce giants based in the region, such as Amazon and Chewy, have established themselves as leaders in the pet care market, offering a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and convenient delivery options to customers across the continent. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce in North America, as lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted consumers to shift their shopping habits online.

