Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Indication, Animal Type, Distribution - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market grew from USD 14.39 billion in 2023 to USD 15.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.67%, reaching USD 22.62 billion by 2030.



Key growth factors comprise rising pet populations, advances in veterinary medical technology, and heightened awareness regarding animal health. Additionally, there's a burgeoning demand for organic and plant-based medications due to increasing consumer preference for natural products.

However, challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements, high R&D costs, and limited drug pipelines pose significant limitations. Market growth can be curtailed by these factors alongside the slow approval process for new drugs.

Potential opportunities lie in the expansion of telehealth services for pets, development of personalized medicines, and tapping into emerging markets with increasing disposable incomes and pet care awareness. Increasing the adoption of digital platforms for pet health monitoring and data analytics could drive innovation. Research into novel compounds specifically tailored for rare animal diseases could present competitive advantages.

Despite challenges, the market is dynamic and competitive, with room for growth and differentiation through strategic partnerships and investment in innovative product lines. Companies must focus on compliance, sustainability, and consumer education to harness full market potential while navigating regulatory landscapes and fostering public trust in companion animal healthcare solutions.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product



Analgesics



Anti-infectives



Anti-inflammatory



Medicated Feed Additives



Parasiticides

Vaccines

Indication



Behavioral Disorders



Dermatologic Diseases



Infectious Diseases



Orthopedic Diseases

Pain

Animal Type



Cats



Dogs

Horses

Distribution Channel



Online Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Hospitals



Region



Americas



Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa

