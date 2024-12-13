(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market over the next 5 years
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Indication, Animal Type, Distribution channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market grew from USD 14.39 billion in 2023 to USD 15.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.67%, reaching USD 22.62 billion by 2030.
Key growth factors comprise rising pet populations, advances in veterinary medical technology, and heightened awareness regarding animal health. Additionally, there's a burgeoning demand for organic and plant-based medications due to increasing consumer preference for natural products.
However, challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements, high R&D costs, and limited drug pipelines pose significant limitations. Market growth can be curtailed by these factors alongside the slow approval process for new drugs.
Potential opportunities lie in the expansion of telehealth services for pets, development of personalized medicines, and tapping into emerging markets with increasing disposable incomes and pet care awareness. Increasing the adoption of digital platforms for pet health monitoring and data analytics could drive innovation. Research into novel compounds specifically tailored for rare animal diseases could present competitive advantages.
Despite challenges, the market is dynamic and competitive, with room for growth and differentiation through strategic partnerships and investment in innovative product lines. Companies must focus on compliance, sustainability, and consumer education to harness full market potential while navigating regulatory landscapes and fostering public trust in companion animal healthcare solutions.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product
Analgesics Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Medicated Feed Additives Parasiticides Vaccines Indication
Behavioral Disorders Dermatologic Diseases Infectious Diseases Orthopedic Diseases Pain Animal Type Distribution Channel
Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Hospitals
Region
Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas: Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions: What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 181
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $15.28 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $22.62 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
The leading players in the Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals market, which are profiled in this report, include:
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Hipra Laboratories, S.A. Vetneeds Group Neogen Corporation Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Stanex Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Indian Immunologicals Ltd. Alivira Animal Health Limited Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Elanco Animal Health Incorporated SkyEc Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Endovac Animal Health, LLC Lutim Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Virbac S.A. Ceva Sante Animale Meiji Group Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Zydus Animal Health Vetbiolix Merck & Co. Inc. Veko Care Ashish Life Science Pvt. Ltd. Chanelle Pharma Zoetis Inc. Hester Biosciences Limited Orion Corporation Eco Animal Health Group PLC
Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic and Chronic Diseases Rising Number of Companion Animals and Awareness About their Hygiene Increasing Awareness and Expenditure Among People Regarding Animal Healthcare Market Restraints
Several Risk Factors Associated with Companion Animal Health APIs Market Opportunities
Development of New Drugs and Vaccines for Companion Animal Strategic Collaborations Along with Emergence of Market Players Across the Developing Economies Market Challenges
Stringent Regulations Associated with the Approval for Drugs
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.