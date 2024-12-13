Nutriclime Project Multiplier And Piloting Event Showcases Innovation In Sustainability Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Learners in Sustainability: NutriClime integrates AR, gamified learning, and student-led lessons to inspire global sustainable practices.

BRUSSELS, FLANDERS, BELGIUM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Academy for International Science and Research held its dynamic piloting and multiplier event for the NutriClime Project on 28 November 2024 at the vibrant and innovative Campus De Vesten, Herentals, Belgium. This secondary and vocational school is renowned for its active involvement in Erasmus+ projects and international collaboration. This event showcased the cutting-edge intersection of sustainability, nutrition, and education through engaging activities and innovative technologies.

Introducing the NutriClime Project

The NutriClime Project is an ambitious initiative to foster awareness about the interplay between nutrition, personal health, and environmental impact. Aligned with the European Green Deal, the project equips learners and educators with practical tools and knowledge to make sustainable food choices and daily life choices. Leveraging advanced technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and a 3D game, NutriClime transforms traditional learning methods into interactive and engaging experiences that promote long-term understanding and impact.

Augmented Reality Modules: A Hands-On Learning Experience

During the event, learners had the opportunity to delve into the nutritional unit of the AR-enhanced modules, focusing specifically on sugar and its adverse effects on health. Participants explored various food items and analyzed real-time data, gaining insights into how sugar consumption impacts the body and overall well-being. While this session concentrated on nutrition, the AR modules encompass a broader range of sustainability topics, including climate change, carbon footprint reduction, renewable energy solutions, circular economy principles, and biodiversity conservation. These modules align with the goals of the European Green Deal, emphasising climate neutrality, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices for a greener future.

Student Leadership Through Mini-Lessons

One of the event's highlights was the learner-led development and delivery of mini-lessons as part of one of the project activities called 'Aspiring Young Adults to Become Effective Teachers Campaign'. This activity aimed to promote the teaching profession by linking the innovative project results to teaching. This campaign includes career guidance activities, such as the students-teach-students initiative to link project outputs and curricula to careers and social media-related activities to enhance the image of teaching. Learners honed leadership, research, and communication skills by tackling themes such as nutrition and mechatronics. The student-teachers and their peers walked away with practical insights and renewed motivation to take actionable steps in their lives. This activity provided an opportunity for learners to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical application, demonstrating how these diverse themes intersect with real-world challenges.

NutriVenture: Learning Through Play

The event also introduced the NutriVenture game, a creative and interactive tool designed to teach learners about healthy food choices, their environmental impact, and sustainable farming and construction. Players engaged with detailed nutritional information and learned how their decisions influenced their health and the planet. The game exemplifies the power of gamified learning in making complex concepts accessible and enjoyable for any age group.

Learners Take the Lead in Dissemination

In a testament to the project's commitment to hands-on learning, learners collaborated to craft this press release. Divided into teams, they reflected on their experiences, highlighted the event's significance, and emphasised its broader implications for sustainability education. This exercise showcased their perspectives and provided valuable skills in problem-solving, research, and communication while practising a foreign language.

Student Feedback: Inspired to Act

Participants were enthusiastic about the event's innovative approach.“Playing the NutriVenture game was not just fun but eye-opening. It made us think critically about the food we eat and its impact on the planet,” shared one student. Others highlighted the AR modules as a turning point in understanding sustainability's real-world applications.“We now care more about how food production affects climate change and what we can do to make a difference,” said another.

Broader Impact and Global Goals

The multiplier event exemplified the core mission of the NutriClime Project: empowering the next generation with tools and knowledge to champion sustainable living. By showcasing innovative educational strategies, Campus De Vesten inspires other schools and institutions to integrate similar approaches, contributing to global sustainability efforts and the broader goals of the Erasmus+ initiative.

Looking Ahead

This event would not have been possible without Nele Deckx's extraordinary dedication and enthusiasm. Her passion for STEM education and commitment to creating opportunities for learners to engage with innovative learning experiences are commendable and continue inspiring learners and educators alike. The success of this event is just the beginning. The NutriClime Project plans to disseminate its findings and tools across educational institutions and communities, further embedding AR-enhanced modules and sustainability lessons into curricula worldwide. As part of its mission, NutriClime invites educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to join in promoting sustainability education for a healthier planet and future.

For more information about the NutriClime Project or to collaborate, please visit

Together, let's make sustainability education a global priority.

