Major Shareholder Announcement


12/13/2024 9:31:27 AM

Company announcement no. 77

Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has informed Spar Nord bank A/S
that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 29,492,813 shares, equal to 25.06% of the share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO

Attachment

  • No. 77 - Major shareholder announcement - Nykredit Realkredit AS - UK

