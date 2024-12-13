Major Shareholder Announcement
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 77
Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has informed Spar Nord bank A/S
that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 29,492,813 shares, equal to 25.06% of the share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO
