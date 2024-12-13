Growth Trends In The CRISPR And Cas Gene Market: Industry Opportunities And Strategies To 2028 & 2033

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR and Cas Gene Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the CRISPR and Cas gene market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global CRISPR and Cas gene market reached a value of nearly $3.3 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.38% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $8.8 billion in 2028 at a rate of 21.90%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.76% from 2028 and reach $24.6 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growing interest in personalized medicine, increased prevalence of genetic disorders, growth in stem cell research and increased interest in synthetic biology. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include low healthcare access in developing countries and complex and time-consuming regulatory requirements.

Going forward, the rising focus on cancer therapeutics, government funding for genetic research, expanding gene therapy research and rising healthcare expenditure globally will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the CRISPR and Cas gene market in the future include a lack of trained professionals and high cost of CRISPR research and development.

The CRISPR and Cas gene market is segmented by type into products and services. The products market was the largest segment of the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by type, accounting for 74.3% or $2.4 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 23.01% during 2023-2028.

The CRISPR and Cas gene market is segmented by application into genome engineering, disease model studies, functional genomics, epigenetics and other applications. The genome engineering market was the largest segment of the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by application, accounting for 42.4% or $1.4 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the epigenetics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 24.70% during 2023-2028.

The CRISPR and Cas gene product market is segmented by product type into kits and enzymes, libraries, design tool, antibodies and other products. The kits and enzymes market was the largest segment of the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by product type, accounting for 44.8% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the design tool segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2023-2028.

The CRISPR and Cas gene market is segmented by end use into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academics and government research institutes and contract research organizations (CROs). The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies market was the largest segment of the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by end use, accounting for 52.4% or $1.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2023-2028.

The CRISPR and Cas gene service market is segmented by service type into cell line engineering, gRNA design, microbial gene editing and DNA synthesis. The cell line engineering market was the largest segment of the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by service type, accounting for 40.2% or $0.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by service type, at a CAGR of 24.56% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the CRISPR and Cas gene market, accounting for 45.3% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the CRISPR and Cas gene market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.09% and 24.54% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 23.96% and 22.91% respectively.

The global CRISPR and Cas gene market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 70.11% of the total market in 2023. Danaher Corporation was the largest competitor with a 13.06% share of the market, followed by Agilent Technologies Inc. with 11.76%, CRISPR Therapeutics Inc. with 11.32%, Beam Therapeutics Inc. with 9.21%, Merck Co. & KGaA. with 8.47%, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with 8.39%, GenScript Biotech Corporation with 2.52%, Editas Medicine Inc. with 2.38%, Synthego Corp. with 1.60% and Takara Bio Inc. with 1.40%.

The top opportunities in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by type will arise in the products segment, which will gain $4.01 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by application will arise in the genome engineering segment, which will gain $2.31 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the CRISPR and Cas gene market segmented by end use will arise in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment, which will gain $2.96 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the CRISPR and Cas gene products market segmented by product type will arise in the kits and enzymes segment, which will gain $1.88 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the CRISPR and Cas gene services market segmented by service type will arise in the cell line engineering segment, which will gain $677.44 million of global annual sales by 2028. The CRISPR and Cas gene market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.99 billion.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the CRISPR and Cas gene companies to focus on advanced gene editing tools, focus on cost-effective and accurate gene editing tools, focus on unified research initiatives for precision medicine, focus on advanced gene editing methods for genetic disorders, focus on services market segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on fast-growing epigenetics market segment and focus on contract research organizations.

Markets Covered

1) by Type: Products; Services

2) by Application: Genome Engineering; Disease Model Studies; Functional Genomics; Epigenetics; Other Applications

3) by Product Type: Kits and Enzymes; Libraries; Design Tool; Antibodies; Other Products

4) by End Use: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies; Academics and Government Research Institutes; Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5) by Service Type: Cell Line Engineering, gRNA Design, Microbial Gene Editing; DNA Synthesis

Key Companies Profiled: Danaher Corporation; Agilent Technologies Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics Inc.; Beam Therapeutics Inc.; Merck Co. & KGaA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; CRISPR and Cas gene indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes