Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Nuseirat Massacre Proves International Community's Failure To Protect Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs condemned the brutal massacre carried out by Israeli forces in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, which resulted in martyrdom and injury of dozens of Palestinians, along with widespread destruction of buildings.

The ministry stated that this massacre is a direct result of the international community's inaction and failure to implement its decisions and obligations, which has emboldened the occupation to expand its crimes and continue its systematic destruction of Gaza, rendering it uninhabitable and forcibly pushing its residents toward migration.

In a statement, the ministry pointed out that the ongoing destruction in northern Gaza, now expanding to Gaza City as documented by the media, is part of a policy aimed at eradicating Palestinian life in the region.

This policy, the ministry noted, aligns with attempts to undermine any prospects for establishing a Palestinian state and reduce the Palestinian issue to a humanitarian crisis requiring relief programs.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the international community accountable for its failure to protect the Palestinian people and called for an immediate halt to aggression, the provision of international protection, and implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health earlier announced that the death toll from the massacre in Al Nuseirat camp had risen to 33, with a large number of injuries reported, while the search for missing persons continues.