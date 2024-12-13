Espire Dental Partners With 4 Dental Practice Group In Tacoma Washington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast-growing, elite, cosmetic and multi-specialty group practice, founded by dentists, is pleased to announce our partnership and of Tranquility Wellness, a four-practice dental group located in Tacoma, WA.

Espire Dental, based in Denver CO

Continue Reading

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Espire Dental continues their mission to radically elevate the dental experience for our providers and team members. Their growing footprint of 39 practices is located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Texas, and now Washington. The company continues to seek high quality dentists and practice teams that share a commitment to elevated patient experiences, clinical care, and employee fulfillment. The addition of this new group of dental practices located in the Pacific Northwest strengthens Espire's positioning in the market by expanding into another large MSA, expanding excellent dental care and cosmetic dentistry options to patients in Tacoma and surrounding areas.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, highlights the strong cultural alignment between Espire and Tranquility Dental Wellness founded by doctor and CEO, Lori Noga. Founded over 12 years ago, Tranquility Dental Wellness has grown from a single-location practice to a four-location group of practices, serving individuals of all ages in Tacoma, Washington, and surrounding areas. The organization is recognized for its commitment to exceptional patient care and community impact. Sarah Montgomery, Chief Financial Officer at Espire Dental, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the Tranquility Dental Wellness team to Espire Dental. Tranquility Dental Wellness has built a strong reputation as a premier dental care provider in the region. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

Dr. Lori Noga and her amazing clinical providers and support teams have been providing exceptional patient care in Tacoma and surrounding communities for over 12 years. Dr. Lori Noga shares, "Espire's commitment to elevating both the patient and the team experience precisely mirrors the vision Tranquility Dental Wellness set out with at its inception. It's the perfect partnership to continue to expand Dr Noga's desire to have an endless impact in the dental

industry."

Espire Dental provides its practices with best-in-class business support services, including leadership in practice operations, clinical training, human resources, payroll, marketing, insurance cycle management, and accounting. This comprehensive support empowers Espire's dentists and teams to focus on delivering exceptional patient care, building lasting patient relationships, and leading their dedicated teams. Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, explains that the company's unique combination of business support, advanced clinical care, and hospitality-driven patient experiences sets it apart from other dental groups. Hill stated, "We are proud of our distinct culture and the seamless integration of our robust support systems. This is what differentiates Espire in the dental industry-raising the standard for patient care, redefining support services, and ensuring positive, rewarding experiences for dental providers."

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is an integrated group of private practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental group where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category: an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO, to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under one single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry, elevated clinical care, multi-specialty offerings, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we will turn the dental industry upside down. Espire is a fast-growing group of 39 practices, looking to expand and further build its presence in the United States. Learn more at .

Contact Espire Dental

Dentists interested in joining Espire Dental may complete an inquiry form:

EspireDental/practice-transition

SOURCE Espire Dental

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED