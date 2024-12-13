Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces The Launch Of Zeusx.Io DEX To Customers And Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Launch of ZEUSx.io DEX : Blaqclouds, unveils , a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the high-performance ZEUS Chain. It offers lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and multi-token support for a seamless DeFi experience. Comprehensive DeFi Ecosystem : is central to Blaqclouds' strategy, featuring advanced liquidity pools, yield farming opportunities, and built-in analytics, positioning the as a leader in scalability and innovation for decentralized finance.

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain innovation and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of , its revolutionary decentralized exchange (DEX). This cutting-edge platform is now live and available to Blaqclouds' customers and shareholders, setting a new benchmark for speed, security, and functionality in the DeFi space.









Following the successful acquisition of ZEUS Blockchain Partners, has become the cornerstone of Blaqclouds' DeFi ecosystem and the foundation for the launch of its decentralized application (DApp) library. The platform represents a significant step forward in delivering scalable and innovative blockchain solutions to a global audience.

is built on the high-performance ZEUS Chain, delivering cutting-edge features designed to provide seamless trading, liquidity management, and earning opportunities. The platform positions Blaqclouds as a frontrunner in the decentralized exchange market, offering users an unparalleled trading experience.

Key Features of ZEUSx.io

leverages the efficiency of the ZEUS Chain to offer significantly lower transaction fees compared to other DEX platforms.

With the ZEUS Chain's 3-second block time and up to 300,000 TPS , trades on ZEUSx.io are executed almost instantly, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience.

enables trading of a wide variety of tokens, supporting assets across the ZEUS Chain and interoperable blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Users can create and manage liquidity pools with ease, earning rewards for providing liquidity while supporting the ecosystem.

offers attractive yield farming opportunities, allowing users to earn additional rewards by participating in designated pools.

Built on the ZEUS Chain, ensures high levels of security and decentralization, protecting users' funds and data.

The intuitive design of makes it accessible to both seasoned DeFi participants and newcomers, simplifying the trading and liquidity provision process.

What Sets ZEUSx.io Apart



EVM Compatibility : supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, allowing seamless interaction with existing tools and decentralized applications.

Native Token Integration : The platform is powered by ZEUSx , the native token of the ZEUS Chain, which is used for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards.

Built-In Analytics : includes advanced analytics tools, enabling users to track real-time pool performance, trading volume, and yields. Scalability for Growth : Designed for high throughput, ZEUSx.io is equipped to handle significant growth in user activity and trading volume without sacrificing performance.

Leadership Commentary

“The launch of marks a pivotal moment for Blaqclouds and our commitment to revolutionizing decentralized finance,” said Marjorie Schaefer , CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.“Our customers and shareholders can now access a cutting-edge platform that combines speed, scalability, and security to redefine what a decentralized exchange can achieve. is not just a DEX-it's a comprehensive DeFi solution built to empower users and grow the ecosystem.”









Why ZEUSx.io Matters

addresses the key challenges faced by other decentralized exchanges, such as high fees, slow transaction speeds, and limited interoperability. By leveraging the power of the ZEUS Chain, ensures a seamless trading experience with industry-leading features that benefit traders, liquidity providers, and the broader DeFi community. The learn more about ZEUSx, please visit

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact :

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: ...

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website:

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at



