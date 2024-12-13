Chitosan Market To Reach USD 71.5 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand For Healthcare Applications | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in demand for Chitosan-based beauty and healthcare products continues to accelerate due to advancements in scientific research and increasing consumer awareness about Chitosan's benefits. Austin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Chitosan size was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 71.5 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” The Chitosan market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable materials across industries. Derived from chitin, Chitosan is valued for its biocompatibility and versatility in sectors like food packaging, agriculture, and textiles. Environmental concerns and regulatory pressures to reduce plastic usage have further boosted its appeal. Recent innovations include a fire-retardant coating for wood combining Chitosan and itaconate, developed to enhance safety while being eco-friendly. Another advancement, a biobased flocculant for water treatment, was introduced by Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, demonstrating Chitosan's potential in promoting sustainable industrial practices. Additionally, Cuantec's new production facility in Scotland, launched in May 2024, will meet the growing demand for Chitosan in multiple sectors. Research from August 2023 highlights Chitosan's role in enhancing the properties of recycled paper for improved packaging. These developments emphasize Chitosan's expanding role in creating eco-friendly solutions and its growing potential in various industries, contributing to the market's rapid evolution.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 71.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Grade (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade)

. By Source (Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, Others)

. By Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Others) Key Drivers . Growing environmental awareness is driving demand for biodegradable materials, with consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics, thus boosting the chitosan market

. Chitosan's versatility has spurred innovations across industries, with companies creating new formulations and applications that enhance its market appeal and expand its usage

What are the growth factors of the Chitosan market?

The growth of the Chitosan market is primarily driven by several factors:



Chitosan is increasingly used as a food preservative and fat replacer, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

There is a growing consumer preference for products that promote health and beauty, such as Chitosan-infused supplements and cosmetics. The medical and pharmaceutical sectors are embracing Chitosan for drug delivery systems and wound healing, driving market demand.

Consumer Trends Analysis of the Chitosan Market

Consumer trends in the Chitosan market are evolving, reflecting a shift towards health-conscious choices and sustainability. In 2022, there was a notable increase in demand for natural ingredients in food products, which propelled the use of Chitosan as a natural preservative. This trend continued into 2023, where the emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions led to a rise in Chitosan-based packaging materials, as brands sought to minimize their environmental footprint. By 2024, the surge in health supplements and nutraceuticals highlighted the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of Chitosan, driving its adoption in this sector. Companies are increasingly leveraging these trends to innovate and introduce new products, thereby expanding their market share. As health and environmental concerns remain at the forefront, the Chitosan market is poised for sustained growth.

Which segment dominated the Chitosan Market?

In 2023, the Water Treatment segment dominated the Chitosan market, accounting for approximately 35% of the market share. Chitosan's effective flocculating and coagulating properties make it ideal for removing impurities from water and wastewater. Its use in municipal and industrial water treatment to reduce turbidity and contaminants, particularly in water polluted by heavy metals and organic compounds, has been widely successful. The biodegradability and non-toxicity of Chitosan further enhance its appeal over traditional chemical coagulants, supporting the global shift toward sustainable, eco-friendly water treatment solutions. Growing awareness of water pollution is driving the adoption of Chitosan in this sector.

Recent Developments



July 2023: Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Axiostat Z-fold Hemostatic Gauze, a Chitosan-based product designed to prevent severe traumatic bleeding. Built on advanced biomaterial technology, it is already CE certified and used by military forces worldwide for trauma-related bleeding control. May 2023: FMC Corporation partnered with Syngenta Crop Protection to launch an innovative weed control solution for rice, featuring Tetflupyrolimet, a novel active ingredient developed by FMC with Syngenta's support.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Chitosan market with a market share of 45%. This dominance is driven by high production and consumption in countries like China, Japan, and India, where Chitosan is widely used in food preservation, water treatment, and agriculture. China, a major producer, leverages abundant shrimp and crab shell waste for Chitosan extraction. The growing aquaculture industry and increasing demand for biodegradable alternatives in packaging and agriculture are further fueling market growth in the region.

The Chitosan market is growing rapidly due to its eco-friendly applications in food, agriculture, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals. Driven by sustainability trends and innovations like Chitosan-based biopolymers and packaging solutions, the market is expanding as industries adopt more natural alternatives to meet environmental demands.





